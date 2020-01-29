"Nicole Kidman/Anne Hathaway" by Hana Vu Is Reflective, But Still A Good Time

HANA VU

Nicole Kidman/Anne Hathaway

(Luminelle Recordings)



Hana Vu’s sophomore double EP Nicole Kidman/Anne Hathaway isn’t as subdued as 2018’s How Many Times Have You Driven By, but it’s just as self-reflective. This time around, the message is more look at me, see me. Vu is full of surprises and keenly aware. Dance-y and spiteful one minute (“At the Party”) then “forever in a drag” the next (“Order”), it’s a smoky, swaying puzzle. And speaking of double takes, there’s a grunge cover of Mulan’s “Reflection” you never knew you always wanted. The album’s theme is easily classified as “unattainable A-List,” but it’s bound to exceed whatever expectations you walked in with. (5/5)

By Rachel Reed

Nicole Kidman/Anne Hathaway was released October 25, 2019.This article originally appeared in the Winter 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

