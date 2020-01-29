Quantcast
Nicole Kidman/Anne Hathaway' by Hana Vu Is Reflective, But Still A Good Time

"Nicole Kidman/Anne Hathaway" by Hana Vu Is Reflective, But Still A Good Time

Details
IN Music

HanaVu NicoleKidmanAnneHathaway 5018e

HANA VU
Nicole Kidman/Anne Hathaway
(Luminelle Recordings)

Hana Vu’s sophomore double EP Nicole Kidman/Anne Hathaway isn’t as subdued as 2018’s How Many Times Have You Driven By, but it’s just as self-reflective. This time around, the message is more look at me, see me. Vu is full of surprises and keenly aware. Dance-y and spiteful one minute (“At the Party”) then “forever in a drag” the next (“Order”), it’s a smoky, swaying puzzle. And speaking of double takes, there’s a grunge cover of Mulan’s “Reflection” you never knew you always wanted. The album’s theme is easily classified as “unattainable A-List,” but it’s bound to exceed whatever expectations you walked in with. (5/5)

By Rachel Reed

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

Nicole Kidman/Anne Hathaway was released October 25, 2019.This article originally appeared in the Winter 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

More from BUST

Tegan and Sara Go Back To High School In Their Joint Memoir

Pop-Punk Princess Lisa Prank Returns On "Perfect Love Song"

Yuna Tries Something New With "Rouge"—And It Works

 

 

Tags: music , music review , album , Hana Vu , Nicole Kidman/Anne Hathaway , garage , gross , indie , rock , indie rock , alternative

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

magic school bus 2 a6419

Celebrating Ms. Frizzle: PBS' Queen Of STEM, Feminist Icon

shrill 015a0

Week Of Women: January 24-30, 2020

photo 1564067123726 6979ff29533c 6c3cc

The New Moon Is Entering Aquarius – Here's What That Means

9QXT9D8A 6ae6e

Meet Dena Cooper, The Artist Making (Well, Stamping) Her Own Harriet Tubman Bills

bannygrove 9d176

Banny Grove's New Video Will Have You Feeling "So Happy So Good": BUST Premiere

courtroom 898931 1920 0ceaa

Why Are Women Still Being Blamed For Their Own Murders?

Cake2 6fd2a

This Feminist Bakery is Sending Impeachment Cakes to the GOP

G3P THE LAB DR 200118 1015 eb908

The Residents Are At Their Best With "God In Three Persons" — And You Can Hear It Live

Q51dNeNg 41d8d

"Hey, I'm Just Like You" Is Tegan And Sara At Their Best

Manic Halsey 6453b

On “Manic,” Halsey Captures The Highs And Lows Of Young Adulthood

Upcoming Events

Necromancers of the Public Domain returns with New York: The Nation’s Metropolis
Mon Feb 03 @ 8:00PM - 09:00PM
Village of Love Planned Parenthood Benefit Show and Dance
Fri Feb 14 @ 8:00PM - 05:00AM
Village of Love Planned Parenthood Benefit Show and Dance
Sat Feb 15 @ 8:00PM - 05:00AM
Hex The Patriarchy: Night of Witchy Music
Mon Feb 17 @ 9:30PM -
BUKU Music + Art Project
Fri Mar 20 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button