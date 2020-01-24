Banny Grove's New Video Will Have You Feeling "So Happy So Good": BUST Premiere

“I feel so happy / I feel so good,” sings Banny Grove vocalist Louise Chicoine. “I’ve got to tell it to the whole wide world.” Even if you’re freezing, the California band’s new video – a treat with pastel costumes, roller-skating and line-dancing, and confetti – will warm you from the inside out.

“‘So Happy So Good’ is a song I wrote while riding my bike to work,” Chicoine tells BUST. “It’s a memory of a time when I was joyfully plugging away at life and felt very linked up with my entire world. I wanted to share that feeling with people, and to show how powerful and useful it can be to encapsulate a moment like that.”

You can hear “So Happy So Good” on Banny Grove’s 2019 album 4 Partners Road. Last year was a pivotal one for the band: Banny Grove relocated from Los Angeles to a recording studio in the Mojave Desert, and in tandem with the move, the artists decided to enter a new musical era, adding an Americana and western-inspired sound to their whimsical, electro- and synth-splattered music. Their forthcoming album, DustWorld, will be released this year.

Watch the “So Happy So Good” music video below, and read on for Banny Grove’s tour dates.

February 8 - Los Angeles - Non Plus Ultra

February 9 - Los Angeles - Moroccan Lounge

February 28 - Los Angeles - MorYork Gallery

March 17-21 - Austin - SXSW

April 11 - Los Angeles - The Hi-Hat

April 16 - May 5 - *East Coast Tour Dates TBA*

Top photo via YouTube / Banny Grove

