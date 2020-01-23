Quantcast
Hey, I'm Just Like You' Is Tegan And Sara At Their Best

Details
IN Music

TEGAN AND SARA
Hey, I’m Just Like You
(Sire)

For nine straight albums, Tegan and Sara have remained consistent. Perhaps it’s their in-utero connection as twins, or maybe they’re just that good. Whatever it is, Hey, I’m Just Like You is yet another win. The project follows 2016’s Love You To Death, and from the moody opener “Hold My Breath Until I Die,” it’s clear that the duo still knows how to combine real musicianship with mainstream sensibility. The title track is further proof of that, along with “Don’t Believe the Things They Tell You (They Lie),” as even the deeper cuts feel like hits. Once again, Tegan and Sara have captured our hearts. (4/5)

By Kathy Iandoli

Hey, I'm Just Like You was released September 27, 2019.
This article originally appeared in the Winter 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

