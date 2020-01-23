"Hey, I'm Just Like You" Is Tegan And Sara At Their Best

TEGAN AND SARA

Hey, I’m Just Like You

(Sire)

For nine straight albums, Tegan and Sara have remained consistent. Perhaps it’s their in-utero connection as twins, or maybe they’re just that good. Whatever it is, Hey, I’m Just Like You is yet another win. The project follows 2016’s Love You To Death, and from the moody opener “Hold My Breath Until I Die,” it’s clear that the duo still knows how to combine real musicianship with mainstream sensibility. The title track is further proof of that, along with “Don’t Believe the Things They Tell You (They Lie),” as even the deeper cuts feel like hits. Once again, Tegan and Sara have captured our hearts. (4/5)

ADVERTISEMENT

By Kathy Iandoli

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

Hey, I'm Just Like You was released September 27, 2019.

This article originally appeared in the Winter 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

Tegan and Sara Go Back To High School In Their Joint Memoir

Pop-Punk Princess Lisa Prank Returns On "Perfect Love Song"

Yuna Tries Something New With "Rouge"—And It Works