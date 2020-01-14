Quantcast
'Close It Quietly' by Frankie Cosmos is Joyful and Hard-Hitting

FRANKIE COSMOS
Close It Quietly
(Sub Pop)

On their fourth studio album, Greta Kline, Lauren Martin, Luke Pyneson, and Alex Bailey have found their groove as a unified group, giving them the freedom to play across different instruments, while Kline’s signature vocals provide the anchor for their expanding pop sounds. The result is a maturation and extension. This album is about finding oneself, whether it’s in the collaboration of the band or Kline’s delicate voice telling honest stories turned outward, exposed. Close It Quietly is an effort that proves pop can be feel-good, lounge-y, hard-hitting, left-of-center, joyful, and deeply resonant, all at once. It’s like Kline repeats on “A Joke”: “Flowers don’t grow/In an organized way/Why should I?” (3/5)

By Carlee Mcmanus

Close It Quietly was released September 6, 2019. This article originally appeared in the Winter 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Tags: Frankie Cosmos , music , album review , alternative , blues , rock , dog sounds , quiet , New York

