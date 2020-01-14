Quantcast
'Devour You' by Starcrawler is Sonically Tight but Still Edgy

STARCRAWLER
Devour You
(Rough Trade)

Los Angeles band Starcrawler is back with its sophomore record. The quartet’s self-titled 2018 debut found lead singer Arrow de Wilde’s voice blended with the band’s high-energy sound (inspired heavily by rock royalty of yesteryear). On Devour You, de Wilde’s vocals are brought to the forefront while the music continues to expand on its 1970s punk/glam swagger. From guitar-slide heavy tracks like “Born Asleep” and “No More Pennies” to the absolutely head-bangable chorus of “Bet My Brains” to the slow build of “She Gets Around,” Starcrawler has grown sonically tighter without having lost their vintage California-rock edge. (4/5)

By Kathryn Hensch

Devour You was released October 11, 2019. This article originally appeared in the Winter 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

 

Tags: Starcrawler , Devour You , music , album review , Rough Trade , pop punk , rock and roll

