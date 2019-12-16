Karen & the Sorrows' Third Album Dances Through Heartbreak

KAREN & THE SORROWS

Guaranteed Broken Heart

(Ocean Born Mary Music)



Karen & the Sorrows’ latest is cry-in-your-craft-beer music that starts with a two-step. On its third album, the self-proclaimed queer country band led by Karen Pittelman—a mix of Lisa Loeb and Emmylou Harris—line dances its way through heartbreak. The Neil Young-inspired record starts with wanting to be swallowed whole by a lover (the rootin’-tootin’ “Jonah and the Whale”) before admitting, on the pedal steel-driven “Third Time’s the Charm,” that she will be fooled again. Later, “Queen of Denial” tells anyone who needs to hear this: don’t wait by the phone. Here’s a suggestion—put this record on instead. (4/5)

ADVERTISEMENT

By Shannon Carlin

Guaranteed Broken Heart was released October 18, 2019. This article originally appeared in the Winter 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

More from BUST

Michael Kiwanuka Serves Up Lyrics And Melodies On "Kiwanuka"

10 Female Artists Your Boomer Dad Probably Doesn’t Know About Yet

Taali's Debut Album "I Am Here" Is Both Pop And Profound: BUST Premiere