Quantcast
Karen & the Sorrows' Third Album Dances Through Heartbreak

Karen & the Sorrows' Third Album Dances Through Heartbreak

Details
IN Music

KarenAndTheSorrows GuaranteedBrokenHeart 8f984

 

KAREN & THE SORROWS
Guaranteed Broken Heart
(Ocean Born Mary Music)

Karen & the Sorrows’ latest is cry-in-your-craft-beer music that starts with a two-step. On its third album, the self-proclaimed queer country band led by Karen Pittelman—a mix of Lisa Loeb and Emmylou Harris—line dances its way through heartbreak. The Neil Young-inspired record starts with wanting to be swallowed whole by a lover (the rootin’-tootin’ “Jonah and the Whale”) before admitting, on the pedal steel-driven “Third Time’s the Charm,” that she will be fooled again. Later, “Queen of Denial” tells anyone who needs to hear this: don’t wait by the phone. Here’s a suggestion—put this record on instead. (4/5)

ADVERTISEMENT

By Shannon Carlin

 

Guaranteed Broken Heart was released October 18, 2019. This article originally appeared in the Winter 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

More from BUST

 

Michael Kiwanuka Serves Up Lyrics And Melodies On "Kiwanuka"

10 Female Artists Your Boomer Dad Probably Doesn’t Know About Yet

Taali's Debut Album "I Am Here" Is Both Pop And Profound: BUST Premiere

 

Tags: music , music review , bust guide , Karen & the Sorrows , country , alt country , americana , Brooklyn , Guaranteed Broken Heart

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

16256898279 0c6630a98e c 07dd9

Sanna Marin Becomes World's Youngest Prime Minister In Finland

goldenglobes d1c31

Not One Woman Director Was Nominated For A Golden Globe (Again)

bozarjian 4d8fd

Reporter Who Was Sexually Harassed Live On Air Speaks Out

36Pvntyw 1377e

A Feminist Report From The U.S.-Mexico Border

woman 1386090 1280 554c4

Women Are Still Being Forced Into Menstruation Huts In This Part Of Nepal

bombshell ac66d

Week Of Women: December 13-19, 2019

rosabel1 faf56

Rosabel Rosalind Kurth-Sofer Is Fighting Jewish Stereotypes With Art

OXXbV3Rw d232c

"Seberg" Doesn't Get Jean Seberg's Story Quite Right

Bust CitrusGarland 46156 1f9e8

Deck Your Halls With This Easy Dried Citrus Garland DIY

bombshell ac66d

In The Era of Trump And #MeToo, "Bombshell" Rings Hollow

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button