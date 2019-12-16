Karen & the Sorrows' Third Album Dances Through Heartbreak

KAREN & THE SORROWS
Guaranteed Broken Heart
(Ocean Born Mary Music)
Karen & the Sorrows’ latest is cry-in-your-craft-beer music that starts with a two-step. On its third album, the self-proclaimed queer country band led by Karen Pittelman—a mix of Lisa Loeb and Emmylou Harris—line dances its way through heartbreak. The Neil Young-inspired record starts with wanting to be swallowed whole by a lover (the rootin’-tootin’ “Jonah and the Whale”) before admitting, on the pedal steel-driven “Third Time’s the Charm,” that she will be fooled again. Later, “Queen of Denial” tells anyone who needs to hear this: don’t wait by the phone. Here’s a suggestion—put this record on instead. (4/5)
By Shannon Carlin
Guaranteed Broken Heart was released October 18, 2019. This article originally appeared in the Winter 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!
