SassyBlack Finds Her Groove In "Ancient Mahogany Gold"

SASSYBLACK

Ancient Mahogany Gold

(Space Theory Records)

“Dance, feel, heal, repeat” was the “simple, yet complex” mantra that helped SassyBlack’s Cat Harris-White navigate a particularly wily headspace and fall into the rhythm of Ancient Mahogany Gold. Relationships (with the self and others) are the heartbeat on this record. With classic jazz vocal training and experience with her prior band THEESatisfaction, Harris-White’s upbeat sonic wisdom comes paired with boundless soul. Her ideals of hard work, harmony, humor, and intelligence create a clear-cut environment on every track. And her sweetly serene vocals exist symbiotically in this self-produced, space-tastic place, amplifying her best qualities. SassyBlack has found her groove and the rotation is undeniable. (4/5)

By Erin Wolf

Ancient Mahogany Gold was released September 13, 2019. This article originally appeared in the Winter 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

