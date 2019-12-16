Quantcast
SassyBlack Finds Her Groove In 'Ancient Mahogany Gold

SassyBlack Finds Her Groove In "Ancient Mahogany Gold"

Details
IN Music

SassyBlack AncientMahogayGold ab83d

SASSYBLACK
Ancient Mahogany Gold
(Space Theory Records)

“Dance, feel, heal, repeat” was the “simple, yet complex” mantra that helped SassyBlack’s Cat Harris-White navigate a particularly wily headspace and fall into the rhythm of Ancient Mahogany Gold. Relationships (with the self and others) are the heartbeat on this record. With classic jazz vocal training and experience with her prior band THEESatisfaction, Harris-White’s upbeat sonic wisdom comes paired with boundless soul. Her ideals of hard work, harmony, humor, and intelligence create a clear-cut environment on every track. And her sweetly serene vocals exist symbiotically in this self-produced, space-tastic place, amplifying her best qualities. SassyBlack has found her groove and the rotation is undeniable. (4/5)

ADVERTISEMENT

By Erin Wolf

Ancient Mahogany Gold was released September 13, 2019. This article originally appeared in the Winter 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.


More from BUST

Michael Kiwanuka Serves Up Lyrics And Melodies On "Kiwanuka"

 

10 Female Artists Your Boomer Dad Probably Doesn’t Know About Yet

Taali's Debut Album "I Am Here" Is Both Pop And Profound: BUST Premiere

Tags: music , sassyblack , Ancient Mahogany Gold , r&b/soul , hologram , funk , improvised music , jazz , soul , Seattle , theesatisfaction

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

16256898279 0c6630a98e c 07dd9

Sanna Marin Becomes World's Youngest Prime Minister In Finland

goldenglobes d1c31

Not One Woman Director Was Nominated For A Golden Globe (Again)

bozarjian 4d8fd

Reporter Who Was Sexually Harassed Live On Air Speaks Out

36Pvntyw 1377e

A Feminist Report From The U.S.-Mexico Border

woman 1386090 1280 554c4

Women Are Still Being Forced Into Menstruation Huts In This Part Of Nepal

bombshell ac66d

Week Of Women: December 13-19, 2019

rosabel1 faf56

Rosabel Rosalind Kurth-Sofer Is Fighting Jewish Stereotypes With Art

OXXbV3Rw d232c

"Seberg" Doesn't Get Jean Seberg's Story Quite Right

Bust CitrusGarland 46156 1f9e8

Deck Your Halls With This Easy Dried Citrus Garland DIY

bombshell ac66d

In The Era of Trump And #MeToo, "Bombshell" Rings Hollow

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button