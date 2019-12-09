Quantcast
All Mirrors' By Angel Olsen Is Risky and Raw

"All Mirrors" By Angel Olsen Is Risky and Raw

Details
IN Music

AngelOlsen AllMirrors f0cbf

ANGEL OLSEN 
All Mirrors
(Jagjaguwar)

Angel Olsen is back, and she’s brought a band. All Mirrors is an effort of musical growth reflecting personal growth, finding Olsen exploring themes of change, acceptance, being a stranger to yourself, and letting go. The first track, “Lark,” feels like autumn in New York: six minutes of sweeping, full strings, bringing with them triumphant possibility. While the title single emits heavy Twin Peaks vibes with its synth and bass. Olsen’s soft and raw vocals weave it all together, whether they’re fuzzed, echoed, or familiarly front-and-center. The show of risk and evolution makes it clear—this is perhaps her strongest album yet. (5/5)

ADVERTISEMENT

By Carlee Mcmanus

Girl was released October 4, 2019. This article originally appeared in the Winter 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

 

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

More from BUST

Girl Ray Delivers Smooth Pop Sounds On "Girl"

Pop-Punk Princess Lisa Prank Returns On "Perfect Love Song"

"Envejeciendo" by Maria Usbeck Is Gracefully Disorienting

Tags: music , music review , Angel Olsen , All Mirrors , alternative , Asheville

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

the royal shrug ab90f copy copy

Is Princess Anne The Most Relatable Member of The Royal Family?

scopes 73912

What's Your Winter 2020 Horoscope?

Sorels2 aafc4

The Sorels' "She's In The Gang" Video Just Might Recruit You

IMG 1092 2fcdc

10 Female Artists Your Boomer Dad Probably Doesn’t Know About Yet

maiselhead aab1e

Week Of Women: December 6-12, 2019

Tanushree Dutta at Femina Miss India Finalists 23 bc7c4

The Women of Bollywood Are Having Their Own #MeToo Moment

lp02395r5 b85fc

BUST's 10 Best Bets for Winter 2020

laetitia buscaylet 356fus13hko unsplash 44043

Watch These Powerful Feminists Take A Stand Against President Piñera

natashasolo 59326

What do Natasha Lyonne, Paul Rudd, & Rebecca Sugar have in common? They're all in BUST's new Winter 2020 Issue, On Sale Now!!

vfEHk O4 cad69

"Portrait of a Lady on Fire" Is An Exquisite Look At Love, Art, And Intimacy

Upcoming Events

Show and Tell: A New Trestle Artist Talk Series!
Thu Dec 12 @ 7:00PM - 08:30PM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button