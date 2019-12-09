"All Mirrors" By Angel Olsen Is Risky and Raw

ANGEL OLSEN

All Mirrors

(Jagjaguwar)

Angel Olsen is back, and she’s brought a band. All Mirrors is an effort of musical growth reflecting personal growth, finding Olsen exploring themes of change, acceptance, being a stranger to yourself, and letting go. The first track, “Lark,” feels like autumn in New York: six minutes of sweeping, full strings, bringing with them triumphant possibility. While the title single emits heavy Twin Peaks vibes with its synth and bass. Olsen’s soft and raw vocals weave it all together, whether they’re fuzzed, echoed, or familiarly front-and-center. The show of risk and evolution makes it clear—this is perhaps her strongest album yet. (5/5)

ADVERTISEMENT

By Carlee Mcmanus

Girl was released October 4, 2019. This article originally appeared in the Winter 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

More from BUST

Girl Ray Delivers Smooth Pop Sounds On "Girl"

Pop-Punk Princess Lisa Prank Returns On "Perfect Love Song"

"Envejeciendo" by Maria Usbeck Is Gracefully Disorienting