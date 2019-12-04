Girl Ray Delivers Smooth Pop Sounds On "Girl"

Girl Ray has transformed its twee sound by embracing its pop sensibilities and adding synths. The result is a smooth collection of twinkling pop tracks. Influenced by superstars like Ariana Grande, Girl’s easy vibe is so prevalent that it often eclipses the lyrics. “Show Me More” has a disco beat that makes it almost impossible to listen to while sitting still, but the album hits its stride with the catchy “Friend Like That” and “Keep It Tight”—songs that would seamlessly fit into any pop-leaning playlist or radio station. Summer may be over, but Girl brings to mind midday beach trips and late-night drives with the windows down. (3/5)

By Mary Kinney

Girl was released November 22, 2019. This article originally appeared in the Winter 2020 print edition of BUST Magazine.

