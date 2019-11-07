Quantcast
King Princess Takes Her Throne: Concert Review
×

Warning

JCacheStorageFile::_folders JFolder: :delete: Path is not a folder. Path: /var/www/vhosts/bust.com/httpdocs/cache/mod_menu

JCacheStorageFile::_deleteFolder JFolder: :delete: Could not delete folder. Path: /var/www/vhosts/bust.com/httpdocs/cache/mod_menu

King Princess Takes Her Throne: Concert Review

Details
IN Music

 

KP 59ad2

At one point during her November 1 show at New York’s Terminal 5, 20-year-old Mikaela Straus—better known as King Princess—looked out at the crowd and announced, “I’m gay.” Once the cheers died down just a bit, the pop up-and-comer performed “1950,” her first single from 2018. “I hate it when dudes try to chase me,” Straus sang. “But I love it when you try to save me.” Of course, her fans knew all the words.

ADVERTISEMENT

I first fell for King Princess with the June 2018 release of her debut five-song EP, Make My Bed. On my favorite track, “Talia,” Straus unsuccessfully and repeatedly attempts to bury the memory of a girl who broke her heart; then, on “Upper West Side,” she rolls her eyes at someone she reluctantly can’t stop thinking about. Her songs are as vulnerable as they are snarky, and her voice is silk-smooth and seductive.

King Princess just dropped her first full-length album on October 25. Cheap Queen features songs just as timeless, sultry, and honest as the ones on Make My Bed—as Straus previously told Them, “I’m not somebody with chill, so my writing has no chill, either.” On this new album, Straus explores practically every step of falling in love or lust (“Homegirl”), breaking up (“Watching My Phone”), and all the messy in-betweens (“Ain’t Together”). To support the release, she played two sold-out hometown shows in New York. 

Straus kicked off her set with the emotional ballad “Isabel’s Moment” before segueing into “Tough On Myself,” the album’s opener. She is an unquestionably natural performer—Straus owned her stage with such painless confidence that even the saddest, most exposed songs off Cheap Queen sounded new. On her record, the unapologetically devastated “You Destroyed My Heart” is the perfect background music for a moment of bitterness and loss, but live, the song turned harder, angrier as Straus sang, “You broke my heart/Now I want somebody good.” Other standouts included her concluding performance of “Hit the Back” and her encore, “Ohio,” a track that, reportedly, almost made it onto Cheap Queen.

What was almost as amazing as Straus’ performance, though, was the community she created in three hours. At the end of the show, I noticed two girls, both a bit younger than me and giddy from a post-concert high, struggling to take a selfie. When I offered to take a photo for them, they assumed the position: one wrapped her arm around the other’s waist and kissed her cheek. I jokingly texted my friend—ugh, the KP concert made me want a girlfriend—but more than that, it made me think of my younger self circa 2010, dressed up in neon Spandex for Justin Bieber’s My World tour, laser-focused on each of Bieber’s movements, bathing in the warmth that comes from dancing with so many girls who had waited months and months and months for one specific moment.

I’ll never know what it would have been like, as a teen girl, to have had a heartthrob like King Princess to look up to and to crush on, someone who writes sexy, emotional songs about desiring other women, fucking other women, and—well—sometimes losing other women, too. At her show, I was surrounded by queer teens and adults alike who saw the same thing I did: a pop star who cared about making music for us. Someone who chose to open her sold-out shows with performances by local drag queens; someone who smirked when audience members threw bras onstage.

But maybe it feels like the kind of love Straus describes in “1950”: “Tell me why my gods look like you,” she sings.

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Every time, her fans sing along.

Top photo: King Princess at Terminal 5, November 1, 2019

More from BUST

Maggie Rogers Is The Pop Icon We Need Now

What The Public Outcry Over Sulli’s Death Tells Us About Toxic K-Pop Media and Fans

The Uncompromising Queer Gaze Of Hayley Kiyoko

 

 

Lydia Wang is a writer, a Pisces, and one of BUST's digital editors. Find her on Twitter or say hi: lydiaw@bust.com.
Tags: King Princess , pop music , music , concert , concert review , queer , LGBTQ

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

emwats ae96f

Emma Watson Says She's "Self-Partnered, Not Single." And We Are Too Now

hyttalo souza a1p0Z7RSkL8 unsplash ae919

The Sexist Way STIs Are Discussed — And Diagnosed

haim 19bad

HAIM's New Single Addresses Depression—And Still Makes You Want To Dance

dacraft 91e13

The Long-Lasting Magic Of "The Craft"

femohallo 8f250

How American Women Fell In Love With Halloween

hi2ir c2 720ad

Odessa Encourages Us To Roll With The Punches And "Live On": BUST Premiere

harrietmovie b0155

Week Of Women: November 1-7, 2019

josefin aED9rphM2iA unsplash e25da

Sweet Justice: See How These Seventh Graders Protested for Their Right to Free Period Products

element5 digital ls8Kc0P9hAA unsplash 2bd51

What The Elections In Virginia Could Mean For The ERA

logo-Moliere in the Park.jpg

Molière in the Park Returns With "The School For Wives" In Prospect Park

Upcoming Events

Stages Series: Kia LaBeija
Thu Nov 07 @ 7:00PM -
Bikini Kill Records: More 2020 tour dates!
Fri Nov 08 @ 9:00AM -
Rape: A History of Shame (NYC)
Sat Nov 09 @ 1:00PM - 04:30PM
CUTTING EDGE: NEW STORIES OF MYSTERY AND CRIME BY WOMEN WRITERS
Tue Nov 12 @ 7:00PM -
The School For Wives (Molière in the Park) (NYC)
Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM -
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button