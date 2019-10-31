Quantcast
HAIM's New Single Addresses Depression—And Still Makes You Want To Dance

HAIM's New Single Addresses Depression—And Still Makes You Want To Dance

Details
IN Music

haim 19bad

Don’t worry, everybody. Things are going to be okay. HAIM released a new song and a music video, directed by honorary fourth HAIM sister Paul Thomas Anderson, on October 30. The world has been good to us for another three minutes and 24 seconds.

If you’re a true HAIM fan, like me, you paused your entire day to watch the premiere of the “Now I’m In It” music video at 3:30 pm EST on YouTube—and then you watched it seven more times. Not only does the song bring to mind the likes of Queen or St. Vincent ("Under Pressure"? "Fast Slow Disco"? No? Just me?), but it also has that HAIM sound that we all crave: the drums that are impossible to not dance to, the harmonies in the backup singing, and—in the music video—Danielle Haim going through a car wash and the strutting through Los Angeles in a way that feels brand new every time. Nothing about the song isn't perfect, but let's talk about the lyrics.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now I’m In It” is about depression and understanding how it feels to go through a period of hopelessness — when you feel like you’re stuck in a dark hole, Danielle Haim wrote on their joint Instagram account. Danielle continued to say that “the track is chaotic- like my mind when I’m spiraling. Fast-talking to myself- words jumbled up.” The song is about accepting the need for help when you’re depressed and working to get through a tough time.

This song comes after their other recently released track “Summer Girl.” According to DAZED, “Summer Girl” was written by Danielle after she found out her partner was diagnosed with cancer. Both songs feature incredibly moving lyrics that can make you cry tears of sadness and also joy while you’re dancing your heart out. These are the kinds of songs you would request at a house party, even though they aren’t the lyrics you’d expect everyone to be singing as they lose another game of beer pong. But who cares? With those songs blasting at the aux, you’re winning all night.

HAIM has been around since 2007 and recently got their first headlining gig at Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago, which brought in a crowd that sang every one of their songs louder than ever. Since they first entered the scene, HAIM has released an EP (Forever) and two albums (Days Are Gone, Something to Tell You), with the first one earning a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, and a few singles and remixes. They’ve been the musical guest on well-known talk and sketch shows like The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Ellen, Graham Norton, and Saturday Night Live. And not only do they reject the term “girl band” and promote themselves as individual musicians, but they also show off their feminist qualities—like firing their booking agent after finding out they were paid 10 times less than other male artists represented by the same agent—and don’t back down when they feel the women in the music industry aren’t being treated equally. In other words, they are feminist queens.

Though it was only dropped about 24 hours ago, the music video for “Now I’m In It” has been viewed over 230,000 times, a number that's sure to be doubled by this time tomorrow. There has been no talk of a new album just yet, but they are releasing music as they finish it. If anyone happens to have their number, I would be more than happy to personally call them and ask about an album—and also ask them if they want to hang out or something.

header photo courtesy of "Now I'm In It" Music Video/YouTube

 

More from BUST

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

 

HAIM Fire Booking Agent After Being Paid One-Tenth Of Male Act At Same Festival

21 Female-Fronted Bands You Need To Listen To

Week Of Women: September 13-19, 2019

 

 

 

Kerry Cunningham is an editorial intern at BUST. She is a Chicago-raised Pisces who is doing her best and currently lives in New York. If anyone is looking to have a conversation, she is also looking to have one.

instagram: @kerrycun

twitter: @kerrycun
Tags: HAIM , music , music video , depression

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

always pads 73c27

The Repackaging of Always Pads Has Apparently Upset Some Transphobic “Feminists”

genderreveal 84b8f

Long Overdue: It’s Time To Re-Think The Gender Reveal Party

Screen Shot 2019 10 29 at 3.12.45 PM d713e

Why Are Airlines Censoring The Queer Storyline In "Booksmart"?

hallofashionhead 61ba4

Field Of Screams: Horror Meets Prairie In Our Fall Fashion Editorial

cosplay e82c7

The Internet's Favorite Cosplayer, Kiera Please Talks Being Respectful, Diversity, and New Music

queen of genovia 7e039

Julie Andrews Praises Therapy in Her New Book

Screen Shot 2019 10 25 at 5.15.23 PM b03b7

Chinese #MeToo Activist Huang Xueqin Detained After Joining Hong Kong Protests

800px-Margaret_Mead_(1901-1978).jpg

The Margaret Mead Film Festival Reminds Us Of The Importance Of Feminist Anthropology

Persistcon 73209

Persisticon IV: Where Comedy, Art, And Electing Feminists Collide

intersex flag 892da

Intersex Awareness Day and Intersex Day of Solidarity Aim To Highlight The Stories, Voices, And Human Rights of Intersex People

Upcoming Events

The Regime is Female
Fri Nov 01 @ 7:00PM - 10:00PM
PERSISTICON IV: Surfing the Blue Wave (NYC)
Sun Nov 03 @ 7:00PM -
Stages Series: An Evening with Princess Nokia
Sun Nov 03 @ 8:00PM -
Stages Series: Kia LaBeija
Thu Nov 07 @ 7:00PM -
CUTTING EDGE: NEW STORIES OF MYSTERY AND CRIME BY WOMEN WRITERS
Tue Nov 12 @ 7:00PM -
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button