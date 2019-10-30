"Envejeciendo" by Maria Usbeck Is Gracefully Disorienting

MARIA USBECK

Envejeciendo

(Cascine)

ADVERTISEMENT

"Envejeciendo” is Spanish for “aging,” and Maria Usbeck’s album of the same name explores growing older in a youth-fixated world. From theplayful synths and tranquil vocals of the first track, “Adios A Mi Memoria,” it’s apparent Usbeck is approaching the subject matter with more of awink than a grimace. On songs like “The Machine,” bilingual lyrics float in and out of an electro-fogscape (“How does this machine work?/¿Qué es loque tengo que tocar?/Para poder abrir”); elsewhere, ruminations on gray hairs, obituaries, and happy retirement homes bob along on calm rhythms and soft ’80s synth-pop. There’s a vaguely disorienting feeling across the album’s eight songs, but rest assured, Envejeciendodoes it gracefully. (4/5)

By Emily Nokes

Envejeciendo was released August 16, 2019. This article originally appeared in the September/October 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

More from BUST

"Memory" By Vivian Girls Is The Return Fans Deserve

Twen's "Awestruck" Is An Epic Dream Pop Album

Lower Dens' Fourth Album "The Competition" Wins It All