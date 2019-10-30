Sheer Mag's "A Distant Call" Validates And Empowers Listeners

SHEER MAG

A Distant Call

(Wilsuns RC)

Sheer Mag continues to play to its strengths for the band’s second album, sonically hearkening back to 1970s hard rock, but writing with amodern fire and urgency. Frontwoman Tina Halladay—who, since their debut, went through a breakup, the death of her father, and the loss of ajob—channels struggle in A Distant Call, and Sheer Mag’s sound complements this narrative. The LPstarts with a blood-curdling scream on“Steel Sharpens Steel,” and ends with the softer but determined “Keep on Runnin’.” As a whole, the record makes listeners feel both validatedand empowered, knowing sometimes the best thing to do in times of struggle isto come out fighting. (4/5)

By Mary Kinney

A Distant Call was released August 23, 2019. This article originally appeared in the September/October 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

