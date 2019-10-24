Blow Your Mind With The Advertisers: BUST Premiere

One of the best and most exciting bands out of Brooklyn right now are The Advertisers, a self proclaimed "anti-modern" rock band that puts 1000% into their mezcal-fueled live shows. Formed in 2018, they are a refreshing punch in the face to mediocre blues, delivering scuzzy jams and punk fueled fun. Lead singer, the statuesque and amazing Acacia Fusco, is a compelling force, along with lead guitarist Casey Hopkins and the rest of the stellar lineup. They are not to be missed live.

Check out these two songs from their latest EP, filmed this summer at Meltasia, a crazy music festival put on every summer in upstate NY. To see the rest of the video, check out https://theadvertisers.nyc/ or follow them on instagram for show dates.

Band Members: Casey Hopkins - Guitar/Vocals, Acacia Fusco - Vocals, Cameron Smith - Rhythm Guitar, Philippe Arman - Bass/Vocals, Dylan Fernandez - Keys, Louis Cozza - Drums

Video shot and edited by Tyler Bertram

Audio mix by Casey Hopkins

Photo by Allen Ying

