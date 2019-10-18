Quantcast
Ana Gasteyer's Upcoming Christmas Album Sugar and Booze is as Jolly as it is Naughty

Ana Gasteyer's Upcoming Christmas Album Sugar and Booze is as Jolly as it is Naughty

Details
IN Music

 gasteyer 5ff00

The brilliant comedienne and singing dynamo Ana Gasteyer is back with an intoxicating new album just in time for the holiday season. Sugar and Booze is her new collection of original PG-13 Christmas anthems that’ll get you in the naughty mood. Warning: if you were looking for some songs your little drummer boys and girls could sing along to, you might want to reserve this for the adult holiday party...

One track off the album is entitled “Secret Santa.” It has an upbeat tropical swing reminiscent of a '50s bossa nova club song with Gasteyer’s unique twist of humor. It feels like it was written by the magical love child of Astrud Gilberto and Lucille Ball — an unexpectedly perfect combination. The song also features a mini SNL reunion with the dazzling Maya Rudolph, and the two discuss Gasteyer’s predicament and subsequent revelation over the telephone. It seems Ana has flown to Havana, Cuba to buy the perfect gift for her dashing yet terribly chauvinistic guy, but after an unfortunate banana slipping accident, she’s awoken from her concussion on a cabana with a delicious cocktail of orange Fanta and rum and literally got woke to her man’s sexism. She’s through being quiet for her man. She’s too busy enjoying the warm tropical breeze and her own feminine mystique. Gasteyer and Rudolph exclaim in a duet that they’re, “brassy and sassy and proud!” Who knew the spirit of Christmas could be so empowering?

ADVERTISEMENT

Sugar and Booze will be released on October 25 (a hint for anyone wondering what the perfect gift is this year). If you happen to be in New York, Los Angeles, Philly, Atlanta, Nashville, Evanston, or Ridgefield: you’re in luck! Gasteyer and her band will be touring this album in your cities from November 30 to December 20. Treat yourselves to the most wonderful show of the season. Tickets are on sale now.

More from BUST

Amy Poehler's Directorial Debut Has An All-Star Cast And Involves Lots of Wine

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Tina Fey On Her Friendship With Amy Poehler And The Wage Gap For Women In Comedy

Comedian June Diane Raphael On Why She'd Rather Be Called A 'Bitch' Than 'Nice': BUST Interview

 

 

Stephanie Tinsley is a Brooklyn based writer and filmmaker originally from Chicago, Illinois. She currently studies Film & TV at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. She spends her free time watching The Real Housewives and fighting with film boys on the internet. 

@madamebruja on Twitter
Tags: Ana Gasteyer , Maya Rudolph , comedy , music , holidays , Christmas , holiday season

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

pharrell williams cdc41

Is Pharrell's New Masculinity Just Repackaged Misogyny?

ellenbush2 2944d

Can We Talk About Ellen and George Bush's Friendship?

43830815315 dc4b5a9baf o 02bcd

Nancy Pelosi Had The Most Beautiful Response To Trump's "Meltdown" Comment

consent 86733

How To Teach Children About Consent

slatejenny aca31

Week Of Women: October 18-24, 2019

sulli 2 f07dd

What The Public Outcry Over Sulli’s Death Tells Us About Toxic K-Pop Media and Fans

paradisehills 0d7bd

In "Paradise Hills," The Heroines Rescue Themselves

parableofthesower 55057

Octavia E. Butler's "Parable Of The Sower" Post-Apocalyptic Future Hits Too Close To Home

48905769176 c21e476644 c b0333

NASA Will Finally Make Their Space Suits More Size-Inclusive

MTGlasses credit AmosMac d860e

Author Michelle Tea Opens Up About Queer Parenting, Politics, and Polyamory On BUST's Poptarts Podcast

Upcoming Events

FFFEST
Fri Oct 25 @12:00AM
Dancorism (NYC)
Sat Oct 26 @ 1:30PM - 03:00PM
Halloween Ball: Shangela VS. Miss Vanjie (NYC)
Thu Oct 31 @ 7:00PM - 12:00AM
CUTTING EDGE: NEW STORIES OF MYSTERY AND CRIME BY WOMEN WRITERS
Tue Nov 12 @ 7:00PM -
Women's Entrepreneurship Day Summit
Fri Nov 15 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button