Ty Segall Returns With The Trippy, Triumphant 'First Taste

Ty Segall Returns With The Trippy, Triumphant "First Taste"

TY SEGALL
First Taste
(Drag City)     

First Taste opens with “Taste,” offering choral melodies reminiscent of Yes and psychedelic fuzz from all angles. It’s urgent and raucous, repeating a line that hints at the album’s theme: “Our salivating makes it all taste worse.” Ty Segall turns inward here—amidst his familiar levity he shares reflection, rumination, and self-examination. The whole album is a trip—soundscapes expand with horns, koto, bouzouki, mandolin (shining most notably on “The Arms”), multiple drum kits (with deft solos on “The Fall”), and more. The refrain on “When I Met My Parents (Part 3)” is an apt summation of what you should do and how you will feel taking in this body of work: “Close your eyes/Everything it’s just dreaming.” (5/5)

By Carlee McManus

First Taste was released August 2, 2019. This article originally appeared in the September/October 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

