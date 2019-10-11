Quantcast
Alt-Rock Group Bodega Wants To Boost Our Spirits

Art-rock group Bodega shows off its intriguing instrumental prowess on this eight-song EP. On their second offering of 2019 (they released a live album, Witness Scroll, in February), these New York punks have created more tunes to boost our disillusioned spirits. While the vocals are delivered in an intentionally blasé manner, the guitar work by Ben Hozie and Madison Velding-VanDam, and Heather Elle’s bass skills, are relentless in their exciting deviations and innovative expanses. “Treasures of the Ancient World” and “No Vanguard Revival” highlight this resonating creativity. Shiny New Model may lack direction at times, but Bodega is not without ambition. (3/6)

By Kelli Ebensberger

Shiny New Model was released October 11, 2019. This article originally appeared in the September/October 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

