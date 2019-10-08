Rachael Sage's New Single To Fundraise for Cancer Research

Rachael Sage has just released a new single – “Bravery’s On Fire” via MPress Records that is now available online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sage recently revealed that she was diagnosed with endometrial (uterine) cancer in 2018. She’s now in complete remission, and hopes to raise awareness of it. Endometrial (uterine) cancer is one of the most common type of women’s cancers in the U.S. with an estimation of 60,000 new cases to be diagnosed this year, and worldwide it is the 15th most common occurring cancer, overall, with 380,000 cases that was diagnosed in 2018.

Sage wrote “Bravery’s On Fire” whilst in the midst of surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. The song, she noticed immediately connected with audiences, and so she was encouraged by the concept of courage that defines the song and to use it to raise awareness for endometrial (uterine) cancer. Sage says that “The song is about finding the courage to admit one’s own vulnerability and fragility – which can be very challenging for anyone, let alone a performer, to embrace”.

The song was co-produced with Grammy® winner Andy Zulla, and the track features longtime collaborators on cello Dave Eggar (Philip Phillips, Evanescence) and on drums Doug Yowell (Suzanne Vega), and with special guests on backing vocals Rebecca Loebe and Grace Pettis of Nobody’s Girl.

Sage has two upcoming shows with her longtime touring band, The Sequins, in October in New York City at two charity events benefiting cancer research:

- An Evening of Music & Dance benefiting Yoga4Cancer at NOW:Yoga on Saturday, October 12 from 8 – 10pm.

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

- “Bravery’s On Fire” release show at Rockwood Music Hall Stage 3 on Tuesday, October 29 at 8:30pm.

The proceeds will benefit women’s cancer research at both Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and Memorial Sloan – Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

Check out Rachael Sage’s website here.

Header photo courtesy of mpressrecords.com

More from BUST

Joline is from both New York City and Paris and grew up bi - cultural and bilingual. She recently graduated with an M.Sc. in Human Rights and International Politics and has a B.A. in Anthropology. She loves to research, read social sciences and literature to keep well versed and open minded, and loves to write, do barre, run, and is a vegan and tries hard to be environmentally conscientious. She's looking to keep up with social media and her twitter handle will be up very soon.