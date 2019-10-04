Pop-Punk Princess Lisa Prank Returns On "Perfect Love Song"

LISA PRANK

Perfect Love Song

(Father/Daughter Records)

Quirky pop-punk princess Lisa Prank (the moniker of musician Robin Edwards) returns for a third album of ’90s-influenced songs with wry lyrics that speak to flawed romantic relationships. The fast-paced “Rodeo” features Ramones-style power chords alongside catchy vocals that comment on becoming jaded towards romantic connections: “By now I know/This isn’t my first rodeo.” “Ignore It” reflects on avoiding the flaws in a new relationship in order to prolong those first feelings of hope and joy. Perfect Love Song (produced by Rose Melberg of the bands Tiger Trap and the Softies) is a welcome trip back to the very best of 1990s indie pop. (5/5)

By Adrienne Urbanski

Perfect Love Song was released October 4, 2019. This article originally appeared in the September/October 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

