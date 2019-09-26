Vagabon Flexes New Muscles On Sophomore Album "All The Women In Me"

VAGABON

All the Women in Me

(Nonesuch Records)

Vagabon (the project of songwriter/multi-instrumentalist/producer Lætitia Tamko) flexes new muscles with All the Women in Me, the follow-up to her intimate, lower-fi debut Infinite Worlds (2017). The album (written and produced entirely by Tamko) showcases assured, dynamic vocal abilities, a knack for poetic lyrics, and a complex range of moods and sounds. Lead single “Flood Hands,” a whopper of a love song, sends up a burning flare—powerful arrangements swell in tandem with Tamko’s pining vocals. And “In A Bind” builds from a single acoustic guitar into an intricate choral showpiece. From spare fingerpicked melodies to big anthemic moods, Women flourishes in fresh soil. (4/5)

By Emily Nokes

All The Women In Me is out September 27, 2019. This article originally appeared in the September/October 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

