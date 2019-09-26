Quantcast
Vagabon Flexes New Muscles On Sophomore Album 'All The Women In Me

Vagabon Flexes New Muscles On Sophomore Album "All The Women In Me"

Details
IN Music

vagabonhead c6f0d

VAGABON
All the Women in Me
(Nonesuch Records)

Vagabon (the project of songwriter/multi-instrumentalist/producer Lætitia Tamko) flexes new muscles with All the Women in Me, the follow-up to her intimate, lower-fi debut Infinite Worlds (2017). The album (written and produced entirely by Tamko) showcases assured, dynamic vocal abilities, a knack for poetic lyrics, and a complex range of moods and sounds. Lead single “Flood Hands,” a whopper of a love song, sends up a burning flare—powerful arrangements swell in tandem with Tamko’s pining vocals. And “In A Bind” builds from a single acoustic guitar into an intricate choral showpiece. From spare fingerpicked melodies to big anthemic moods, Women flourishes in fresh soil. (4/5)

ADVERTISEMENT

By Emily Nokes

All The Women In Me is out September 27, 2019. This article originally appeared in the September/October 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

More from BUST

Sofia Bolt's Debut "Waves" Is Moody But Cool Enough For Summer

Mal Blum Is Witty, Self-Aware, And Refreshingly Nostalgic On "Pity Boy"

Julia Jacklin's "Crushing" Offers Something For Everybody

Tags: Vagabon , music review , album review , music

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

ile1 efc37

Puerto Rican Artist iLe Is Making Music For The Revolution: BUST Premiere

jillianbell bfd94

Jillian Bell Wants To Tell A New Kind Of Story: BUST Interview

mattel main image f342f

Mattel Releases A Gender-Inclusive Line Of Dolls

tahanipic d3551

Week Of Women: September 20-26, 2019

800px Walt Disney Studios Alameda Entrance 8b1b0

10 Women Sue Disney Over Systematic Gender Discrimination in Class Action Lawsuit

weight loss 2036966 960 720 22bd2

Instagram Is Taking Action Against Harmful Advertisements

empress elisabeth of austria by georg raab 1867 67e03

This 19th Century Empress's Beauty Routine Was Simply Too Much

bust dorota liwacz final a52a5

Daughter & Inspiration To Author of "Reviving Ophelia" Revisits Teen Girl's Mental Health Then & Now

ismail sept copy jpeg 9b3f5

After Months On The Run From the Pakistani Government, Feminist Activist Gulalai Ismail Arrives In The U.S.

Cardi Fran 8a9a2

Will Cardi B Star In "The Nanny" Reboot?

Upcoming Events

New Latin Wave Festival (Brooklyn)
Mon Sep 30 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button