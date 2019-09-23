"How Far" By Deadbeat Beat Is The Ride You Don't Want To End

DEADBEAT BEAT
How Far
(Arrowhawk Records & Crystal Palace Records)
Growing up is hard to do, but Deadbeat Beat makes anxiety sound so good. This garage-rock throwback from high-school besties Maria Nuccilli, Alex Glendening, and Zak Frieling is full of total freakouts ranging from the sweet hi-hat-assisted crooner "From What I Can Tell" to the rowdy strummer "You Lift Me Up" about an emotionally manipulative relationship on the outs. But the Detroit trio is in full-on panic mode on the eight-minute "Tree, Grass & Stone," which will make you want to hit that vape pen and enjoy the ride, no matter how far out they take you. (4/5)
By Shannon Carlin
How Far was released August 2, 2019. This article originally appeared in the September/October 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!
More from BUST
Yuna Tries Something New With "Rouge"—And It Works
Lion Babe Delivers Everything From Funk-Soul To Rap On "Cosmic Wind"