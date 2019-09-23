Quantcast
"Memory" By Vivian Girls Is The Return Fans Deserve

VIVIAN GIRLS
Memory
(Polyvinyl)

The Vivian Girls emerged from N.Y.C.'s house show and DIY community in 2007, eventually splitting up in 2014 after gaining a cult following. After a five-year hiatus, indie-pop fans will rejoice to learn that the Vivian Girls have returned with a new record. Keeping their reformation a secret, the trio reunited in L.A. to record 12 new reverb-drenched songs that strongly recall their roots. The album's title track explored modern isolation, while "Lonely Girl" laments the eternal hopelessness of romance, utilizing driving bass lines and layered harmonies. Memory brings the group back to its core sounds--pleasantly melancholic fuzz, waves of guitar, and textured harmonies--while exploring even more unsettling themes. (4/5)

By Bree McKenna

Memory was released September 20, 2019. This article originally appeared in the September/October 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

 

Tags: music , music reviews , garage , indie , punk , rock , lo-fi , Los Angeles

