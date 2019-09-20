Twen's "Awestruck" Is An Epic Dream Pop Album

TWEN

Awestruck

(Frenchkiss)

Twen (Jane Fitzsimmons and Ian Jones) has perfected the art of big vocal tracks and close harmonies on its debut full-length, Awestruck. “It's more about the sound than the words,” Fitzsimmons has said in interviews, explaining her penchant for effects. The rubber-band vocals of ’90s indie icons Elizabeth Fraser (Cocteau Twins) and Harriet Wheeler (the Sundays) saturate Twen’s duo-treatment of dream-pop with an epic feel. And although sonically shrouded, Twen spent too much time kicking it in the basements of the Boston DIY punk scene to remain completely in the clouds, reaching beyond for something harder-edged like No Joy, Wolf Alice, and the Joy Formidable, free-falling into beguiling elements of psych and space-rock. (5/5)

By Erin Wolf

Awestruck was released September 20, 2019. This article originally appeared in the September/October 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

