Brittany Howard Goes Solo On "Jaime"

BRITTANY HOWARD

Jaime

(ATO Records)

Brittany Howard’s grand voice and intrepid song stylings have captivated since Boys & Girls, the 2012 debut of her Grammy-nominated band Alabama Shakes. On her solo debut, old-school hip-hop beats and classic influences from Prince to Parliament-Funkadelic to a pantheon of female powerhouses (Mavis Staples, Sarah Vaughan, Roberta Flack) are discernible throughout the project. While Howard’s vocals never fail to mesmerize—particularly her righteous, gender-bending falsetto—Jaime’s sparse lyrics provide little storyline to move the plot forward. Standouts “Stay High” and “Short And Sweet” are the album’s candy, showcasing this established rock star’s eras-encompassing gifts, and ensuring that a long and enviable career is hers for the taking. (3/5)

By Camille Collins

Jaime was released September 20, 2019. This article originally appeared in the September/October 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

