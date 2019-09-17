Black Belt Eagle Scout Continues To Bring A Queer Indigenous Experience To Music





BLACK BELT EAGLE SCOUT

At The Party With My Brown Friends

(Saddle Creek)



At The Party With My Brown Friends is Black Belt Eagle Scout’s (aka Katherine Paul’s) celebration of love, desire, and friendship. While her 2018 debut, Mother of My Children, dealt with the self-described radical indigenous queer feminist’s experiences with coming out and loss through musical distortion, here, she explores connections through gentle strums and soaring choruses. Amongst the nine tracks, she finds acceptance and self-discovery through long drives (“Going To The Beach With Haley”) and two-toned hair (“Half Colored Hair”). Most moving is album closer “You’re Me and I’m You”—a love note to her mom’s unconditional love that, percussively, pays tribute to her Swinomish roots. (4/5)

ADVERTISEMENT

By Shannon Carlin

At The Party With My Brown Friends was realeased August 30, 2019. This article originally appeared in the September/October 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

More from BUST

23 New Albums You Need To Get In Your Earholes This Fall 23 New Albums You Need To Get In Your Earholes This Fall

Songstress Fiona Silver Confronts An Emotional Ocean With "Dark Blue": BUST Premiere

This New Baby Shakes Song Will Get You Over Your Summer Fling