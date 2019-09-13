Quantcast
Chelsea Wolfe's 'Birth of Violence' Is An Awakening

Chelsea Wolfe's "Birth of Violence" Is An Awakening

Details
IN Music

chelsea 588b9

CHELSEA WOLFE 
Birth of Violence
(Sargent House)     

Neofolk singer-songwriter Chelsea Wolfe is once again the embodiment of all things haunting on her sixth full-length album. Her sound is more folk leaning than it’s been in the past, but still just as goth. Birth of Violence feels like a rebirth, full of exhumed awakenings and budding seeds as Wolfe digs into the darkest parts of herself, examining, like on lead single “American Darkness,” why “all my old ways have started kicking in.” Her vocals are a silky cocoon spun by a powerful, penetrative melancholy. The result is an eerie and enrapturing body of work that feels like heavy rain in the dead of night. (4/5)

ADVERTISEMENT

By Rachel Reed

Birth of Violence is out September 13, 2019. This article originally appeared in the September/October 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

More from BUST

Songstress Fiona Silver Confronts An Emotional Ocean With "Dark Blue": BUST Premiere

Esther Rose's "You Made It This Far" Is Triumphant

Northern Irish SOAK Is Awash With New Fans

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website
WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS 6dbc4

Trending on BUST

courtnFB 7e8a8

Opioid Heiress, Joss Sackler, Had The Audacity To Offer Courtney Love $100K To Attend Her Fashion Show

janet sung bust dilfs final cc0d5

A Sexologist Explains The Science Behind Why Some Women Are So Thirsty For DILFS

booksmartnew 4b578

Olivia Wilde Called Out the Sexist Way We Talk About "Booksmart"

batgirl2 66f5c

Cecil Castellucci Is Writing The Batgirl We've Been Waiting For

cartoon 1294699 1280 2c10d

Four Unfunny Men Declare Comedy To Be “Inherently Masculine”

junediane 683ee

"Grace And Frankie" Star June Diane Raphael Wants To Get Women Elected: BUST Interview

artem verbo rAyIvNqlwCY unsplash 458a9

This High School Student Swimmer Was Disqualified From A Meet — Over Her Uniform

auto automotive blur 1842623 c5152

Good Ole Texas Is The First State To Ban Unsolicited D*ck Pics And We're Side-Eyeing The Other 49

mitski arm outstretch jpeg 72c5c

In Her Final Show, Mitski Confronted The Spectacle of Performance

lisabloom f147a

Lisa Bloom, A Prominent “Feminist” Attorney, Represented Harvey Weinstein. Now She’s Defending Jeffrey Epstein’s Accusers.

Upcoming Events

New Latin Wave Festival (Brooklyn)
Mon Sep 30 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button