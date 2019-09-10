Quantcast
The Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde's 'Valve Bone Woe' Is The Jazz Cover Album You Didn't Know You Needed

The Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde's "Valve Bone Woe" Is The Jazz Cover Album You Didn't Know You Needed

CHRISSIE HYNDE
Valve Bone Woe
(BMG)

The Pretenders’ lead singer Chrisie Hynde has released an album of covers drawing from an eclectic mix of artists from Frank Sinatra and Charles Mingus to Ray Davies and Nick Drake. Hynde and producer Marius de Vries chose acid jazz, dub, trip-hop, and lounge styles to successfully reinterpret this classic material. And standout tracks include Brian Wilson’s “Caroline, No” and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Hello, Young Lovers.” There’s something to be said for nuanced singing. Hynde uses her voice economically, never forcing her vocals or belting, and she has never sounded better. (5/5)

By Michael Levine

Valve Bone Woe is out September 6, 2019. This article originally appeared in the September/October 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today! 

 

