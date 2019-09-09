Quantcast
Lower Dens' Fourth Album 'The Competition' Wins It All

Lower Dens' Fourth Album "The Competition" Wins It All

Details
IN Music


LowerDens The Competition 878c6

 

LOWER DENS
The Competition
(Ribbon Music)

If Lower Dens has a signature, it’s precision. Whether in the krautrock-inspired drums on 2012’s Nootropics or the machinic melodies of 2015’s Escape From Evil, there’s never a note or a riff out of place. The band’s fourth album, The Competition, maintains this sense of absolute order but finds the group taking its sound to more expansive places than ever before. With sticky, pulsing beats, “I Drive” approximates disco, while “Two Faced Love” features gorgeously full synths that would sound at home on Stranger Things. On the deceptively carefree “Young Republicans,” lead singer Jana Hunter’s vocals hit almost operatic heights, adding a sense of drama to the song’s pop sheen. (4/5)

ADVERTISEMENT

By Eliza Thompson

The Competition is out September 6, 2019. This article originally appeared in the September/October 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today! 

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

 

More from BUST 

Jesca Hoop's Stonechild Is Mysterious, But Familiar

Emily Wells Fills In The Blanks On "This World Is Too___For You"

Luna Shadows's "Lowercase" Is Dreamy And Alluring: BUST Premiere

Tags: music , music review , indie pop , shoegazing , dream pop , Lower Dens , The Competition

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website
WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS 6dbc4

Trending on BUST

Goldene Kamera 2012 Scarlett Johansson 3 6b274

Let's Stop Making Excuses for Scarlett Johansson

janet sung bust dilfs final cc0d5

A Sexologist Explains The Science Behind Why Some Women Are So Thirsty For DILFS

batgirl2 66f5c

Cecil Castellucci Is Writing The Batgirl We've Been Waiting For

booksmartnew 4b578

Olivia Wilde Called Out the Sexist Way We Talk About "Booksmart"

crazy rich asians nick rachel araminta a7bab

"Crazy Rich Asians" Writer Leaves Franchise Over Pay Disparity

BLOG HEADER 08 16 19 SELFPLAY BODYPOZ 1b75b

Solo Play is a Gateway to Body Positivity

jacquelinewoodson 8ec9b

5 Great New Books By Women To Curl Up with This Fall

cartoon 1294699 1280 2c10d

Four Unfunny Men Declare Comedy To Be “Inherently Masculine”

horo e866e

What's Your September Horoscope?

the handmaid s tale showrunner come continuare serie v7 394163 1280x720 1f177

Week Of Women: September 6-12, 2019

Upcoming Events

New Latin Wave Festival (Brooklyn)
Mon Sep 30 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button