"Lost Girls" Is Classic Bat For Lashes—Which Is Why We Love It

BAT FOR LASHES

Lost Girls

(AWAL)

On Lost Girls, Bat For Lashes (aka Natasha Khan) puts many of her trademarks to good use—booming bass lines, theatrical vocal arrangements, and ’80s synths—but it’s hard to shake the feeling that something is missing. The overall effect is so perfectly calibrated that there’s little room left for the messy emotions explored on past albums like 2012’s The Haunted Man or 2016’s The Bride. Khan’s voice is so beautiful that she could sing pretty much anything and it would still sound like an angel had taken up residence in your headphones, so it’s easy to forgive her for relying on the same musical tropes album after album. (3/5)

By Eliza Thompson

Lost Girls is out September 6, 2019. This article originally appeared in the September/October 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

