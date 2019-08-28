Janet Weiss, Former Sleater-Kinney Drummer, Was In a Major Car Accident. Here's How You Can Help





Up until this year, Janet Weiss was the third member of Sleater-Kinney, the iconic punk group that formed in the wake of riot grrrl. Though Weiss left the Pacific Northwest project a couple months ago, she plans to continue drumming with her current band, Quasi.

But just a few weeks ago, Weiss was in a serious car accident. She was driving within blocks of her Portland home when a car raced down the street and crashed into her. After being rushed to the hospital with two fractured legs and a broken collar bone, Weiss had emergency surgery. She is now recovering.

Weiss’ injuries severely disrupted her career: she had to cancel her upcoming tour and she won’t be able to work for an estimated 3 months. Yesterday, Weiss’ sister set up a GoFundMe page to help cover medical costs and physical therapy.

Click here to contribute.

Top image courtesy of NPR Music

