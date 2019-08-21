"Patience" By Mannequin Pussy's Tackles All Those Post-Breakup Feels

On its third full-length album, Philadelphia’s Mannequin Pussy explores the amorphous blob that is life after love. Patience, the band’s third LP, is that painful in-between, a place of finding balance and that raw awakening we all need. Lyrically and melodically the collection is accessible, yet also full of mood swings—blistering punk tracks (“Drunk I,” “Cream”) balance the more introspective moments (“Drunk II,” “Fear/+/Desire,” “High Horse”). Overall, the band has woven the intricate, the delicate, and the not-giving-two-fucks into a cohesive body of work. It’s almost impossible to pick a favorite track, but it’s absolutely worth your time to try. (4/5)

By Rachel Reed

Patience was released June 21, 2019. This article originally appeared in the October/November 2018 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

