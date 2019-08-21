Esther Rose's "You Made It This Far" Is Triumphant





ESTHER ROSE

You Made It This Far

(Father/Daughter Records)





Esther Rose is all about the journey. From the very first acoustic whisper on sophomore album You Made It This Far, the folky/bluesy country singer-songwriter snaps us from past to present: a little June Carter Cash, a little Patsy Cline, all wrapped up in a resolutely modern bow. Rose uses these old-school cues to revel in the small moments—the cool be-mine of “Lower 9 Valentine,” a snowy-morning memory in “Five Minute Drive.” But they each paint a vivid portrait of life as we know it now: restless, beautiful, and ideally soundtracked by the sweet hum of a slide guitar. (4/5)

ADVERTISEMENT

By Mollie Wells

You Made It This Far was released August 23, 2019. This article originally appeared in the July/August 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

More from BUST

Aldous Harding Talks Touring, Recording, And Creating Music On Her Own Terms: BUST Interview

Life Along the Borderline: A Tribute to Nico

Top 10 Reasons We're Still Obsessed With Kate Bush