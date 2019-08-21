Esther Rose's 'You Made It This Far' Is Triumphant

ESTHER ROSE
You Made It This Far
(Father/Daughter Records)
Esther Rose is all about the journey. From the very first acoustic whisper on sophomore album You Made It This Far, the folky/bluesy country singer-songwriter snaps us from past to present: a little June Carter Cash, a little Patsy Cline, all wrapped up in a resolutely modern bow. Rose uses these old-school cues to revel in the small moments—the cool be-mine of “Lower 9 Valentine,” a snowy-morning memory in “Five Minute Drive.” But they each paint a vivid portrait of life as we know it now: restless, beautiful, and ideally soundtracked by the sweet hum of a slide guitar. (4/5)
By Mollie Wells
You Made It This Far was released August 23, 2019. This article originally appeared in the July/August 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!
