Quantcast
Season of the Witch Benefit Concert 9/15 NYC

Season of the Witch Benefit Concert 9/15 NYC

Details
IN Music

seasonofthewitchinsta 2668e

 As if you didn’t need another reason to throw your money at the ACLU, Dylan Hundley and Diane Gentile (of Lulu Lewis and Diane and the Gentle Men respectively) got together to give you one. This Thursday (August 15th), Bowery Electric and a plethora of awesome performers are teaming up to help support the ACLU’s fight for abortion rights (aka women’s rights!!) and debut Diane's newest release. Appropriately titled Season of the Witch, the night will feature Alexis Krauss (Sleigh Bells), Cristina Martinez (Boss Hog/Pussy Galore), Cynthia Sley (Bush Tetras), Leah Hennessey (Hennessey), Ann Courtney (Mother Feather), Lydia Gammell (Gustaf), Dylan Hundley (Lulu Lewis), and many more!

After setting this lineup, Dylan said of their awesome work, “we knew we were then on the right path to a uniquely righteous night." So go show your love for the ACLU and amazing live music this Thursday with some witchy-feminist magic. Doors open to this uniquely righteous night at 7:30 pm and will be hosted at Bowery Electric. For tickets go to:

ADVERTISEMENT

https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/TicketsHere

 

I’m a rising Junior at Santa Clara University majoring in Anthropology and minoring in Studio Art . I’m interested in journalism, photography, and social justice (especially feminism and environmentalism). I love live music, listening to podcasts, and reading (mostly non-fiction) books. 
Tags: live music , abortion rights , feminism , boss hog , bush tetras , sleigh bells

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

euw9pv1sb2tjd4zgui2s 6821a

Fat Roles and Fat Rolls: What the Ursula Casting Tells Us About Roles for Fat Women and Femmes

cq5dam.web.1200.675 9c043

Barbie Ferreira Is The TV Queen We’ve Been Waiting For: BUST Interview

nightingale c79c3

"The Nightingale" Is Horrifying – Literally

Kingdom Tower at night 06e56

Women of Saudi Arabia Can Now Travel Without A Man As Their Guardian

GLOW 101 01769R 15d87e3 a0490

Week Of Women: August 9-15, 2019

vanheader1 18fbc

Safe Spaces On The Open Road: Why More Women Are Embracing #VanLife

tqcYByKp 2 80613

"Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am" Is A Must-Watch For All Her Fans

Women bathing in the sea 31af8

How Victorian Women Kept it Modest While Taking A Dip In Bathing Machines

399px Elizabeth Warren Nov 2 2012 22cb2

Of Course The Alt-Right Is Blaming Elizabeth Warren For The Dayton Shooting—And Of Course They're Wrong

Screen Shot 2019 08 05 at 2.47.08 PM d7745

Emma Watson Backs Free Legal Hotline For Victims Of Workplace Sexual Harassment

Upcoming Events

New Latin Wave Festival (Brooklyn)
Mon Sep 30 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button