Season of the Witch Benefit Concert 9/15 NYC

As if you didn’t need another reason to throw your money at the ACLU, Dylan Hundley and Diane Gentile (of Lulu Lewis and Diane and the Gentle Men respectively) got together to give you one. This Thursday (August 15th), Bowery Electric and a plethora of awesome performers are teaming up to help support the ACLU’s fight for abortion rights (aka women’s rights!!) and debut Diane's newest release. Appropriately titled Season of the Witch, the night will feature Alexis Krauss (Sleigh Bells), Cristina Martinez (Boss Hog/Pussy Galore), Cynthia Sley (Bush Tetras), Leah Hennessey (Hennessey), Ann Courtney (Mother Feather), Lydia Gammell (Gustaf), Dylan Hundley (Lulu Lewis), and many more!

After setting this lineup, Dylan said of their awesome work, “we knew we were then on the right path to a uniquely righteous night." So go show your love for the ACLU and amazing live music this Thursday with some witchy-feminist magic. Doors open to this uniquely righteous night at 7:30 pm and will be hosted at Bowery Electric. For tickets go to:

https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/TicketsHere