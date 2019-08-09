Quantcast
On 'Satis Factory,' Mattiel Mixes The Old And The New

On "Satis Factory," Mattiel Mixes The Old And The New

MATTIEL
Satis Factory
(ATO Records)

Somewhere between Nancy Sinatra and April March is Mattiel’s Satis Factory, an album that ranges from 1960s Americana to French yé-yé pop. High snare, slightly distorted guitar, and vintage production provide a familiar, rock ‘n’ roll sound, while Mattiel’s vibrato-filled voice offers something new. The second track, “Rescue You,” is the perfect mixture of twist-worthy rhythm and feminist sentiment (“I know you got a thing for people who feel guilty/But don’t you forget it wasn’t God who built me”). The strong rockin’ beat lessens throughout the album, but the swinging pop rides until the end. (3/5)

By Mia Perez

Satis Factory was released June 14, 2019. This article originally appeared in the July/August 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

