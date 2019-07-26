Juan Wauters' Second Solo Album Is A Delight

JUAN WAUTERS
Introducing Juan Pablo
(Captured Tracks)
Former Beets member Juan Wauters returns with a follow-up to his solo album La Onda de Juan Pablo, released earlier this year. As an immigrant from Uruguay, Wauters is heavily influenced by the music of his country, and the album features both Spanish and English lyrics. On “Rubia” Wauters sings with endearingly childlike vocals about a faraway love interest, wondering if he will ever see her again. The upbeat “Letter” offers a sweetly optimistic view of enduring romantic mishaps. Listening to these charmingly off-kilter tracks gives one the sense that no matter how messy and confusing life may be, everything will still be OK in the end. (4/5)
By Adrienne Urbanski
Introducing Juan Pablo was released May 31, 2019. This article originally appeared in the July/August 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!
