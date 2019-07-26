Dude York's "Falling" Will Make Poptimists Out Of Us All

DUDE YORK

Falling

(Hardly Art)

The Seattle-based Dude York continues to lean into its signature power-pop sound on its newest release. Falling is the band’s most polished and produced work to date, harkening back to the pop-punk of the early aughts—energetic and fun, if a little melodramatic or oversimplified at times. Bassist Claire England takes on more vocal duties than on previous albums, and her songs with guitarist Peter Richards create a dynamic soundscape. Selections like the title track and “Unexpected” hit just the right amount of charm and nostalgia to make poptimists out of the rest of us. (4/5)

By Mary Kinney

Falling is out July 26, 2019. This article originally appeared in the July/August 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

