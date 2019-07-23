Quantcast
Dedicated' By Carly Rae Jepsen Is A Reminder To Why We Love Her

"Dedicated" By Carly Rae Jepsen Is A Reminder To Why We Love Her

Details
IN Music


CarlyRaeJepsen 8b618

CARLY RAE JEPSEN
Dedicated
(Interscope Records)

THE GREATEST VIRTUE of Carly Rae Jepsen has always been her understanding that sometimes, if the wheel works well enough, there’s no need to reinvent it. Her last album, E*MO*TION, was a slick and just-left-of-center record that managed to pull off the hat trick of seeming cool enough for music writers, but accessible to casual listeners. Dedicated, her latest release, doesn’t stray too far from the formula of one-part schmaltz, one-part iron-clad songcraft, and one-part winking sheen that made Jepsen successful in the first place. But its wider sonic palette and the surprising sense of ambivalence throughout add a layer of heretofore unseen richness. “Now That I Found You” is a shiny, triumphant exclamation of love, but songs like “Too Much” and “Party For One” deal with the more common experiences of self-doubt and nights at home when nobody seems to want you. There are moments on Dedicated when listeners will find themselves missing the super-sweet hooks of her earlier work. Ultimately, however, Jepsen’s bubblegum surface has cracked to reveal something much more interesting than a pop star: a person. (5/5)

ADVERTISEMENT

By Sam Chapman

Dedicated was released May 17, 2019. This article originally appeared in the July/August 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

 

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

More from BUST

Necking's "Cut Your Teeth" Is Saucy And Punk

Pip Blom's "Boat" Is Soft Yet Strong

Priests Sacrifice Their Punk Past On "The Seduction of Kansas"

 

Tags: Carly Rae Jepsen , Dedicated , music , music review

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2019 07 17 at 2.04.24 PM c3c6a

Man Murders Teenage Girl, Posts Pictures Of It Online

ZYU4iyzs 13f36

Fatty Cakes and the Puff Pastries Premiere New Video For “Fat Grl Tears”

Screen Shot 2019 07 19 at 12.26.41 PM 7892b

Gwendoline Christie Got Herself Nominated For An Emmy Because She Knows Her Dang Worth

680c2fae 9e3e 4ece 878b abd502f0e804 6e09d

The Princess In The Tower And The Skeleton Under The Floorboards: The Story Of Sophia Dorothea

Ilhan Omar 0abaa

Ilhan Omar’s Response to Trump's Racism Shows She Isn't Going Anywhere

410px Mississippi Gubernatorial Candidate Robert Foster 7bd3f

Why Some Male Politicians Won’t Be Alone With Women — And Why That’s F*cked Up

leana wen b4cc8

President of Planned Parenthood Ousted

big little lies ice cream scene ac378

Which Ice Cream Flavor Should You Try, Based On Your Astrological Sign?

beyonce b3082

Week Of Women: July 19-25, 2019

evIoA0 k 1b304

The Feminist Guide to Boulder, Colorado

Upcoming Events

New Latin Wave Festival (Brooklyn)
Mon Sep 30 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button