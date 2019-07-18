Quantcast
Stef Chura's 'Midnight' Is A Success

Stef Chura's "Midnight" Is A Success

Details
IN Music

rjf kmk2 a619a

STEF CHURA
Midnight
(Saddle Creek)

“All that you do/Formed into truth/You take it or leave it,” Stef Chura offers on “Degrees.” The Detroiter’s style has been honed while on this messy quest for her truth, and on her second release, Midnight, Chura is still deep in those chaotic trenches, but this time she brought a map. Midnight’s sonic direction is pulled into shape by Will Toledo (Car Seat Headrest) who adds pumped-up layers of instrumentation, letting Chura take a breath and settle in, her live wire of a voice percolating and exploding with aplomb. Chura’s guitar burns fiercely and cheerfully amid the rockers. And that burn is still present even when the guitar exits the scene. (5/5)

ADVERTISEMENT

By Erin Wolf 

Midnight was released June 7, 2019. This article originally appeared in the July/August 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

More from BUST

Hand Habits Explores The Idea Of Change On "Placeholder"

Yuna Tries Something New With "Rouge"—And It Works

Mal Blum Is Witty, Self-Aware, And Refreshingly Nostalgic On "Pity Boy"

 

 

Tags: Stef Chura , music review , album review

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

SEI 57668807 e2093

Which Stranger Things Character Are You, Based On Your Sign?

Hans Holbein the Younger Portrait of a Lady perhaps Katherine Howard Royal Collection 86020

Why Catherine Howard's Story Is Important Today

midsommar 4b449

Beneath Midsommar’s Sheer Brutality, There’s an Intricately-Designed Domestic Drama Unfolding

Screen Shot 2019 07 17 at 2.04.24 PM c3c6a

Man Murders Teenage Girl, Posts Pictures Of It Online

MeganRap 1c244

The U.S. Women's Soccer Team Still Isn't Getting Equal Pay

Screen Shot 2019 07 15 at 2.50.18 PM 24a2c

Civil Rights Activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph Found Dead In Trunk Of Car

awkwafinafarewell 87e16

Week Of Women: July 12-18, 2019

docu 7dd97

"I Love You, Now Die" Director Erin Lee Carr Demystifies Teen Girlhood Through True Crime Docs: BUST Interview

munson1 eee0d

“The Plastic Age We’re Living In”: Artist Portia Munson on Her Environmentalist Art & the Power of the Color Pink

pelosi 8aac1

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Urges Nancy Pelosi To Respect Newly Elected Women of Color

Upcoming Events

New Latin Wave Festival (Brooklyn)
Mon Sep 30 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button