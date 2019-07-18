Stef Chura's "Midnight" Is A Success

STEF CHURA

Midnight

(Saddle Creek)

“All that you do/Formed into truth/You take it or leave it,” Stef Chura offers on “Degrees.” The Detroiter’s style has been honed while on this messy quest for her truth, and on her second release, Midnight, Chura is still deep in those chaotic trenches, but this time she brought a map. Midnight’s sonic direction is pulled into shape by Will Toledo (Car Seat Headrest) who adds pumped-up layers of instrumentation, letting Chura take a breath and settle in, her live wire of a voice percolating and exploding with aplomb. Chura’s guitar burns fiercely and cheerfully amid the rockers. And that burn is still present even when the guitar exits the scene. (5/5)

By Erin Wolf

Midnight was released June 7, 2019. This article originally appeared in the July/August 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

