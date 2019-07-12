Yuna Tries Something New With 'Rouge'—And It Works

YUNA
Rouge
(Verve Forecast)
On Rouge, Malaysian artist Yuna brings that classic R&B sound that gained praise on previous albums, this time mixed with romping electrofunk beats. Half the tracks are collaborations with artists including Tyler, the Creator, G-Easy, and Little Simz, allowing Yuna to flex her universal talent to stand alongside such partners as a leveled, sultry vocalist. With gentle lyrics about growing up and moving on, “Amy” is a mellowed-out nostalgia trip, but for the summer, get ready to put “Blank Marquee” and “Pink Youth” on heavy rotation.
By Kelli Ebensberger
Rouge was released July 12, 2019. This article originally appeared in the July/August 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!
More from BUST
New York Siren Fiona Silver Releases New Single "Thunder And Lighting": BUST Premiere
With "Young Enough," Charly Bliss Brings Us A Perfect Summer Album
Pale Waves Is One Of Indie Pop's Most Exciting Rising Bands: Interview