Mal Blum Is Witty, Self-Aware, And Refreshingly Nostalgic On "Pity Boy"

MAL BLUM

Pity Boy

(Don Giovanni)

ADVERTISEMENT

Mal Blum’s songwriting gives a refreshingly nostalgic nod to 1990s indie-rock anthems by way of buzzing guitars, spirited vocals, and infectiously catchy melodies. The band’s songs may have a cohesive, jangly, pop-punk feel, but they shift in dynamics from track to track (like how the sparse, lo-fi “Black Coffee” softly fades out as the fuzzed-out, guitar-driven “Did You Get What You Wanted?” crashes in). Witty and self-aware, Mal Blum’s lyrics tackle heavier topics of identity, relationships, and falling into unhealthy patterns with an optimistic perspective of working through such challenges to achieve progress. Try not to listen without tapping your feet, singing along, and cheering the band on. (5/5)

By Cindy Yogmas

Pity Boy was released July 12, 2019. This article originally appeared in the July/August 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!



Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

More from BUST

Laura Stevenson's "The Big Freeze" Is Dark, Cold, And Honest

Hand Habits Explores The Idea Of Change On "Placeholder"

Maddie Ross's Debut Album "Never Have I Ever" Is Proof DIY Doesn't Have To Be Trash: BUST Premiere