Mal Blum Is Witty, Self-Aware, And Refreshingly Nostalgic On "Pity Boy"

MAL BLUM 
Pity Boy 
(Don Giovanni)

Mal Blum’s songwriting gives a refreshingly nostalgic nod to 1990s indie-rock anthems by way of buzzing guitars, spirited vocals, and infectiously catchy melodies. The band’s songs may have a cohesive, jangly, pop-punk feel, but they shift in dynamics from track to track (like how the sparse, lo-fi “Black Coffee” softly fades out as the fuzzed-out, guitar-driven “Did You Get What You Wanted?” crashes in). Witty and self-aware, Mal Blum’s lyrics tackle heavier topics of identity, relationships, and falling into unhealthy patterns with an optimistic perspective of working through such challenges to achieve progress. Try not to listen without tapping your feet, singing along, and cheering the band on. (5/5)

By Cindy Yogmas

Pity Boy was released July 12, 2019. This article originally appeared in the July/August 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

