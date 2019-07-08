Jesca Hoop's Stonechild Is Mysterious, But Familiar







JESCA HOOP

STONECHILD

(Memphis Industries)



Jesca Hoop thrives on the familiar-yet-unfamiliar, and her latest album STONECHILD is her most masterful balance of that tension yet. This collection is full of gentle harmonies and haunting chants; plucky guitars, wailing, and cascading choruses; and lyrics that walk a tightrope from vaguely dystopian to undeniably real. It’s a sophisticated display that plays across both the biggest proclamations (“Free of the Feeling,” “Red White and Black”) and the quietest retreats (“All Time Low,” “Time Capsule”), creating a sort of otherland where the looking-glass mirror is the only mirror, and we’re completely enamored by the reflection. Put this one on rotation immediately. (5/5)

ADVERTISEMENT

By Mollie Wells

STONECHILD was released July 5, 2019. This piece originally appeared in the July/August 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

More from BUST

Necking's "Cut Your Teeth" Is Saucy And Punk

This Brooklyn Based Band is Breaking Borders And Tearing Down Walls With Their Music

Northern Irish SOAK Is Awash With New Fans