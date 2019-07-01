Quantcast
Shovel & Rope's 'I'm Comin' Out': BUST Premiere

Shovel & Rope's "I'm Comin' Out": BUST Premiere

Details
IN Music

 shovelRope 067d3

 

Described as how Anne Brontë wrote it, “The ties that bind us to life are tougher than you imagine,” Shovels & Rope's music and marriage best embody that bond. For ten years, Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst have delivered astounding collaborations from albums to children, and now they've got more to give. From their lastest studio album, By Blood, Shovel & Rope premieres the music video for "I'm Comin' Out" with BUST.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director Michael Parks Randa details the inspiration for the video, "With the uplifting nature of 'I'm Comin' Out,' we wanted to focus on a population of inspiring athletes not often in the limelight: women's football. We traveled down south to the band's home state to document the South Carolina Smash, as well as the New York Wolves, which practice right down the street from my Brooklyn home. What we found was an incredibly resilient family of women who take football very seriously and encourage one another through the sport. It's all about women empowerment and leaving a legacy and platform for future generations of women to have a chance to play football. Following their lives on and off the field, we hoped to shed light on a badass community of women doing what they love most."

 

 

"I'm Comin' Out" by Shovel & Rope

 

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Buy By Blood and catch Shovel & Rope on tour now

 

More from BUST

Shovels & Rope Are Here To Stay With "By Blood"

 

She’s Beauty, She’s Grace, She’s Punk Rock: Patti Smith Concert Review

Sasami's Self-Titled, Debut Album Says All The Things You Wish You Could

 

 

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

fake abortion clinics f5a01

How To Spot A Fake Abortion Clinic

Movie collage edd8d

How Teen Movies Shaped Us — Possibly For The Worse

800px Megan Rapinoe 42752327052 f2023

Megan Rapinoe Basically Said F*ck The White House, And This Is How Trump Responded

NowApprovedVyleesi d26f7

New FDA Approved Vyleesi is Not “Female Viagra”—It’s Much Worse

bidenharris 153d7

“That Little Girl Was Me": Kamala Harris Drags Joe Biden For Stance On Bussing

marshaejones 34f11

A Woman Was Shot Five Times — Now, She's Indicted In Her Unborn Child's Death

courtneyfacebook 6c26f

Woman “In Fear for Her Life” Arrested After Turning In Her Abusive Husband’s Guns

800px US Supreme Court Building f6419

Supreme Court Will Not Hear Alabama’s Second-Trimester Abortion Challenge

Untitled design 4 f95d5

Pam Grossman On "Waking The Witch": BUST Interview

Stranger Things Season 3 Cast Eleven 90435

Week of Women: June 28-July 4, 2019

Upcoming Events

Zero Waste (NYC)
Sat Jul 13 @ 2:00PM - 10:00PM
New Latin Wave Festival (Brooklyn)
Mon Sep 30 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button