Sasami's Self-Titled, Debut Album Says All The Things You Wish You Could





SASAMI

Sasami

(Domino)



On her debut full-length, Sasami shows up strong, with an impressive arsenal of soundscapes and stories. The multi-instrumentalist, classically trained in French horn, wrote the self-titled album while touring with Cherry Glazerr, for whom she played keys. The content is personal; the lyrics like letters never sent and diary-style admissions to people from her past. Sasami sings over herself with an intimate candor that confesses as it shares. The instrumentation, however, gets playful: with bending guitar on “I Was a Window” and raucous pop sensibilities on “Not the Time,” Sasami deftly balances the introspection of her story with a backdrop that will make you move. (5/)

ADVERTISEMENT

By Carlee McManus

Sasami was released March 8, 2019. This article initially appeared in the May/June 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

More from BUST

This Brooklyn Based Band is Breaking Borders And Tearing Down Walls With Their Music

Belly Dance Expert Salit Cohen-Cheng Reveals Its Secrets And Traditions

Northern Irish SOAK Is Awash With New Fans