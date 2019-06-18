Shovels & Rope Are Here To Stay With "By Blood"

SHOVELS & ROPE

By Blood

(Dualtone)

Springsteen and Petty. Sweet and X. Shovels & Rope have certain threads running through their decade-long magic, but By Blood is its own sorcery. The latest from married duo Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst is about people—our hopes and disappointments, dreams and failures—all drawn perfectly over fuzzed-out stomping rhythm and crackling harmony. By Blood doesn’t seem to care much about breathing room—it’s varying shades of full force from the word “go”—but this kind of raw, goose-bump-inducing realness is so rare you can’t waste a second. (5/5)

By Mollie Wells

By Blood was released April 12, 2019. This article initially appeared in the May/June 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

