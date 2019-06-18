Tayla Parx's "We Need To Talk" Is All Fun For The Summer

TAYLA PARX

We Need to Talk

(Atlantic Records)

With vast accolades for her work on Ariana Grande’s thank u, next and Janelle Monáe’s Dirty Computer, songwriting powerhouse Tayla Parx stands in the spotlight for We Need to Talk. These high-production R&B pop tracks deliver relatable tales of tumultuous romance and struggles between conventional womanhood and rebellion. Parx also playfully incorporates audio markers of modern social life, like iMessage pings, and riffs on 50 Cent classics. “Somersault” and “Homiesexual” bring confident vocals perfect for backyard parties and margs with the squad. Some tracks are held back by their brevity and lack of momentum, but overall this album sets a lively foundation for Parx's musical identity. (4/5)

ADVERTISEMENT

By Kelli Ebensensberger

We Need to Talk was released April 5, 2019. This article originally appeared in the May/June 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

More from BUST

Aldous Harding's "Designer" Is A Triumph

On "Grim Town," SOAK Confronts The Dark Haze Of Growing Up

Lauren Ruth Ward Shares Her Favorite Spots In L.A. And Debuts New Video, "Hungry Barber"