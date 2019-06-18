Quantcast
Tayla Parx's 'We Need To Talk' Is All Fun For The Summer

Tayla Parx's "We Need To Talk" Is All Fun For The Summer

Details
IN Music

 

TaylaParx WeNeedToTalk bd53dTAYLA PARX
We Need to Talk
(Atlantic Records)

With vast accolades for her work on Ariana Grande’s thank u, next and Janelle Monáe’s Dirty Computer, songwriting powerhouse Tayla Parx stands in the spotlight for We Need to Talk. These high-production R&B pop tracks deliver relatable tales of tumultuous romance and struggles between conventional womanhood and rebellion. Parx also playfully incorporates audio markers of modern social life, like iMessage pings, and riffs on 50 Cent classics. “Somersault” and “Homiesexual” bring confident vocals perfect for backyard parties and margs with the squad. Some tracks are held back by their brevity and lack of momentum, but overall this album sets a lively foundation for Parx's musical identity. (4/5)

ADVERTISEMENT

By Kelli Ebensensberger

We Need to Talk was released April 5, 2019. This article originally appeared in the May/June 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today! 

 

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

 

More from BUST

Aldous Harding's "Designer" Is A Triumph

On "Grim Town," SOAK Confronts The Dark Haze Of Growing Up

Lauren Ruth Ward Shares Her Favorite Spots In L.A. And Debuts New Video, "Hungry Barber"

 

 

Tags: music , music review , Tayla Parx , We Need to Talk , Atlantic Records

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

kyliehandmaid 1a78a

Kylie Jenner’s “Handmaid’s Tale” Party Completely Misses the Point

800px US womens soccer team pileon vs Japan Olympic gold medal match August 9 2012 d5f66

U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Faces Sexist Expectations of “Sportsmanship”

andreabowers 43ad0

An Art Basel Piece Included Graphic Photos of Sexual Assault Survivors (Without Their Consent)

voluntary sterilization 56f96

Why Sterilization At 31 Was This Woman's Plan A

797px Fleurcup and tampons 3f1e4

It’s About Bloody Time: First U.S. Town to Publicly Provide Menstruation Products

jane parker holbein sketch 627ef

Jane Boleyn Is Notorious Within History. But Does She Deserve Her Reputation?

3546356 marvels jessica jones 6ec2d

Week Of Women: June 14-20, 2019

Screen Shot 2019 06 12 at 5.50.34 PM c8d91

This Fertility App Is Using Aesthetics To Trick You Out of Birth Control

420px Harriet Tubman 9e48a

Our First Glimpse Of The Harriet Tubman $20 Bill Is Here

image 1 66915

These Carpet Bags Were Essential For Any Victorian Lady's Travel

Upcoming Events

Zero Waste (NYC)
Sat Jul 13 @ 2:00PM - 10:00PM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button