Quantcast
Be #Proud At The “Queers of Noise” Party in NYC

Be #Proud At The “Queers of Noise” Party in NYC

Details
IN Music

 

1 ed60e

It's the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, and if you're still without end-of-Pride plans, head to the Bowery Electric after the NYC Dyke March on June 29 to rock out with some incredibly talented female-fronted bands, featuring trans and queer artists and allies. The celebratory event, hosted by Wendigo Productions, will take place from 8 to 11 PM that Saturday, and is perfect for anyone seeking a night of nonstop dancing and partying to live punk, riot grrrl, and rock music.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no better way to end Pride Month than with a lineup including the Karyn Kuhl Band, GSX, Tracy City, and Cop/Out, and a portion of all ticket proceeds will go to the National Organization for Women and the Sylvia Rivera Law Project.

The event will take place in the East Village, just blocks away from the end of the Dyke March route, at 327 Bowery, NYC. Doors open at 7:30pm, and the concert starts at 8:00. Be sure to grab your tickets here.

 

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Top photo via Alan Rand

More from BUST

L7's Donita Sparks On Touring, Trump, And Her Band's Feminist Legacy

Plan A Sweet Pride Party With These Cake Recipes

Legendary Transgender Activists Marsha P. Johnson And Sylvia Rivera To Be Honored With New York City Monument

Gracie Western is an editorial intern for BUST. She is currently an undergraduate, seeking a B.A. in Sociology and Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies. She may be the only person in the world whose unfixable computer virus is not from porn, but from illegally streaming the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Tags: music , punk , rock , LGBT , events , Pride

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

kyliehandmaid 1a78a

Kylie Jenner’s “Handmaid’s Tale” Party Completely Misses the Point

img 0298 e1497877274183 6d0d9

Just A Few Of History's Baddest Queer Bitches

annie spratt 553030 unsplash cac3f

"Help, I'm 40, And Guys My Age Are Still Trying To Have Sex While Soft"

800px US womens soccer team pileon vs Japan Olympic gold medal match August 9 2012 d5f66

U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Faces Sexist Expectations of “Sportsmanship”

plus size mannequin 485e7

Nike's Plus-Size Mannequins For Inclusivity Met With Fat-Phobic Outrage

andreabowers 43ad0

An Art Basel Piece Included Graphic Photos of Sexual Assault Survivors (Without Their Consent)

800px A clinic escort outside the Planned Parenthood Carol Whitehill Moses Center 38949360565 c6173

"State-Sanctioned Sexual Assault" is Missouri’s Latest Attack on Abortion Access

797px Fleurcup and tampons 3f1e4

It’s About Bloody Time: First U.S. Town to Publicly Provide Menstruation Products

Screen Shot 2019 06 10 at 1.55.11 PM 42d50

Ari Fitz's New Web Series Highlights Untold Queer Love Stories

Yellow Bathtub 408c6

To Hell With High Heels: Japanese Women Are Kickin' Outdated Dress Codes

Upcoming Events

HelloTittie's 3rd Annual Creative Chicks Art Event
Sat Jun 15 @ 5:00PM - 08:00PM
PRINCESS FEATURING MAYA RUDOLPH AND GRETCHEN LIEBERUM (Tennessee)
Sun Jun 16 @12:00AM
Zero Waste (NYC)
Sat Jul 13 @ 2:00PM - 10:00PM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button