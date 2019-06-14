Be #Proud At The “Queers of Noise” Party in NYC

It's the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, and if you're still without end-of-Pride plans, head to the Bowery Electric after the NYC Dyke March on June 29 to rock out with some incredibly talented female-fronted bands, featuring trans and queer artists and allies. The celebratory event, hosted by Wendigo Productions, will take place from 8 to 11 PM that Saturday, and is perfect for anyone seeking a night of nonstop dancing and partying to live punk, riot grrrl, and rock music.

There’s no better way to end Pride Month than with a lineup including the Karyn Kuhl Band, GSX, Tracy City, and Cop/Out, and a portion of all ticket proceeds will go to the National Organization for Women and the Sylvia Rivera Law Project.

The event will take place in the East Village, just blocks away from the end of the Dyke March route, at 327 Bowery, NYC. Doors open at 7:30pm, and the concert starts at 8:00. Be sure to grab your tickets here.

Top photo via Alan Rand

Gracie Western is an editorial intern for BUST. She is currently an undergraduate, seeking a B.A. in Sociology and Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies. She may be the only person in the world whose unfixable computer virus is not from porn, but from illegally streaming the 2018 Winter Olympics.