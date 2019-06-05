Quantcast
Partner's 'Saturday The 14th' Is The Kind Of Silly, Stoned Vibes We Deserve

Partner's "Saturday The 14th" Is The Kind Of Silly, Stoned Vibes We Deserve

Details
IN Music

 

 
Partner SaturdayThe14th 8ccf6

PARTNER
Saturday the 14th
(Father/Daughter Records)

Joyous. Silly. Defiant. Stoned. Ontario band Partner is still hanging in the zone that made 2017’s In Search of Lost Time so much riotous fun, but this EP kicks the mood up to 11. The stadium energy is bigger and the cowbells are louder. “Tell You Off” uses barnyard samples to spin a weirdo-country yarn, and “Fun For Everyone (Minions)” is the new “Daft Punk Is Playing At My House” but with, yes, Minions. It’s everything we adore about Lucy Niles and Joseé Caron, packed into a hot 15 minutes that winks at what’s to come. (4/5)

ADVERTISEMENT

By Mollie Wells

Partner is out April 5, 2019. This article originally appeared in the May/June 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today! 

Tags: music review , Partner , Saturday the 14th

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

kitchen ab263

Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy, And Elisabeth Moss Show Us What Real Mobsters Look Like In 'The Kitchen' Trailer

Screen Shot 2019 05 29 at 1.23.57 PM b3675

This Dutch Doctor Isn't Backing Down From The FDA About Mailing Abortion Pills

Anti abortion protest 1986 c707e

I Should Have Been Aborted, And I'm Fine With That

RwklSfQk d4fa2

How New Orleans' "Baby Dolls" Created A Feminist Legacy

4b6a6df1 895e 4b3b a42d 97e39b97a2c4 c6224

Week Of Women: May 31-June 6, 2019

SorryArt ae995

My Depression Owes You An Apology (And So Do I)

26816990738 46131b3a54 o 379f8

Legendary Transgender Activists Marsha P. Johnson And Sylvia Rivera To Be Honored With New York City Monument

Tina Tchen Executive Director of the White House Council on Women and Girls 2015 4c138

12 Women and Non-Binary Asian Americans You Should Know About

img 0212 2 e1504945919895 46687

Why Female Bootleggers Ruled During The Prohibition

SmallLADYJ b1e94

Our Lady J Gets Us Hyped For Pose Season 2 On BUST's Poptarts Podcast

Upcoming Events

PRINCESS FEATURING MAYA RUDOLPH AND GRETCHEN LIEBERUM (Tennessee)
Sun Jun 16 @12:00AM
Zero Waste (NYC)
Sat Jul 13 @ 2:00PM - 10:00PM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button