Partner's "Saturday The 14th" Is The Kind Of Silly, Stoned Vibes We Deserve





PARTNER

Saturday the 14th

(Father/Daughter Records)



Joyous. Silly. Defiant. Stoned. Ontario band Partner is still hanging in the zone that made 2017’s In Search of Lost Time so much riotous fun, but this EP kicks the mood up to 11. The stadium energy is bigger and the cowbells are louder. “Tell You Off” uses barnyard samples to spin a weirdo-country yarn, and “Fun For Everyone (Minions)” is the new “Daft Punk Is Playing At My House” but with, yes, Minions. It’s everything we adore about Lucy Niles and Joseé Caron, packed into a hot 15 minutes that winks at what’s to come. (4/5)

By Mollie Wells

Partner is out April 5, 2019. This article originally appeared in the May/June 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!