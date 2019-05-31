Pop Meets Funk On Sacred Paws' "Run Around The Sun"

SACRED PAWS

Run Around The Sun

(Rock Action Records/Merge)

Sacred Paws’ second album is a bright burst of curlicued conversational pop from London’s Rachel Aggs and Glasgow’s Eilidh Rodgers who earnestly intertwine their instruments and voices with ease. Busy percussion and radiant guitar lift innocently juxtaposed subjects on tracks like “Almost It,” “What’s So Wrong,” and “Shame on Me” where Aggs and Rodgers nimbly harmonize, “Remembering when/The sun went down on us.” Horns and synths splash modern elements of pop and funk onto Sacred Paws’ signature sounds of ’80s/’90s twee and art-punk, evoking the Shop Assistants, Orange Juice, the Raincoats, Tallulah Gosh, Yo La Tengo, and even the Cure. (4/5)

By Erin Wolf

Run Around The Sun is out May 31, 2019. This article originally appeared in the May/June 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

