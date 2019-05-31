Pip Blom's 'Boat' Is Soft Yet Strong

PIP BLOM
Boat
(Heavenly)
Pip Blom—a band named for its singer/songwriter—is completely unafraid on its full-length debut. Track to track, the post-punky quartet from Amsterdam masters sun-soaked beats sliced by sharp grunge riffs. Blom’s lead vocals are soft yet strong. No, not like a deodorant commercial, but more like a daisy growing through cracks in the sidewalk—green, gritty, and bound to persevere. Lyrically, there’s a lot of romance talk; it’s pensive, but in a liberated way. Boat feels freshly aware and a little vulnerable. It’s a “Get out of my f-ing way, bae, I’m growing here” album that will rev you up, too. (4/5)
By Rachel Reed
Boat is out May 31, 2019. This article originally appeared in the May/June 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!
More from BUST
With "Young Enough," Charly Bliss Brings Us A Perfect Summer Album
Amsterdam's Pip Blom Delivers Pure, Sinewy Alt-Rock With "Paycheck"
5 Up-And-Coming Women Musicians You Should Know About