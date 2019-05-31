Pip Blom's "Boat" Is Soft Yet Strong

PIP BLOM

Boat

(Heavenly)

ADVERTISEMENT

Pip Blom—a band named for its singer/songwriter—is completely unafraid on its full-length debut. Track to track, the post-punky quartet from Amsterdam masters sun-soaked beats sliced by sharp grunge riffs. Blom’s lead vocals are soft yet strong. No, not like a deodorant commercial, but more like a daisy growing through cracks in the sidewalk—green, gritty, and bound to persevere. Lyrically, there’s a lot of romance talk; it’s pensive, but in a liberated way. Boat feels freshly aware and a little vulnerable. It’s a “Get out of my f-ing way, bae, I’m growing here” album that will rev you up, too. (4/5)

By Rachel Reed

Boat is out May 31, 2019. This article originally appeared in the May/June 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

More from BUST

With "Young Enough," Charly Bliss Brings Us A Perfect Summer Album

Amsterdam's Pip Blom Delivers Pure, Sinewy Alt-Rock With "Paycheck"

5 Up-And-Coming Women Musicians You Should Know About