Quantcast
Northern Irish SOAK Is Awash With New Fans

Northern Irish SOAK Is Awash With New Fans

Details
IN Music


SOA 0457 FL 78b84Utterly Absorbing

EVER STRUGGLED WITH the ongoing process of growing up and into yourself? Of course you have—and 23-year-old Bridie Monds-Watson, better known as the indie-folk artist SOAK, has, too. These growing pains are exactly what the Northern Irish singer-songwriter explores in her second album, Grim Town (Rough Trade), released in April. “You’re never prepared for it,” Monds-Watson says about getting older. “I thought the older you got, the easier things got because you knew more—so not true.” Here, the artist behind 2015’s Mercury Prize-winning debut Before We Forget How to Dream discusses her new album and the endless complications of becoming who you are.

 

You’ve said Grim Town tackles the idea of growing up. Has music helped you confront this concept you’ve mentioned of being a “life trainee”?

ADVERTISEMENT

Big time, yeah. On my first record, I felt like I knew exactly who I was and what I wanted to do. And then in the past four years, I lost any idea of that and had to start again. I think all the music I was listening to and all the music I was making was a big step in working out what was going on.

 

Both of your records start off upbeat and slowly become more melancholy. Tell me about that choice.

I wanted “Get Set Go Kid” [on Grim Town] to set the scene: it’s sad and lonely in an apartment in the middle of the city. And then from there, I wanted the album to explore being in a rut and having highs and lows and eventually finding your way out of the rut and out the other side. Also, I just think albums are better when they end on a sad note.

 

Have you thought about what Grim Town would look like if it were a physical place?

It’s really industrial, derelict, gray and cold—but also warm, like if Joshua Tree were a city and, I don’t know, the garbage disposal didn’t work and all the people were underpaid. Just the most miserable thing is what I always pictured Grim Town as, but also kind of kooky in its own way.

 

But maybe, there’s also still light in a place like that.

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Yeah, finding the light at the end of that tunnel—that’s a big part of the album.

 

By Lydia Wang
Photographed by Michael Lavine

This article originally appeared in the May/June 2019 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

 

More from BUST

 

On "Grim Town," SOAK Confronts The Dark Haze Of Growing Up

Princess Nokia Invites Us Into Her World With “Bart Simpson”/“Green Line” Double Video

Common Holly Is The Innovative Indie Artist You Need to Hear: BUST Interview

 

 

Tags: SOAK , music , northern Irish , singer-songwriter

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

urkowitz illustration 818f8

A Lesbian's Guide To Giving And Getting Great Cunnilingus

Moby All in for the 99 0e811

Moby Joins Long List Of Men Who View Age Difference As A Suggestion, Not A Dealbreaker

lavernecox 5efdd

Laverne Cox Wants Us To Use More Inclusive Language When Discussing Abortion

maxresdefault e8090

Saddle Up, It's Time To Ride

unnamed 6d9d8

"Booksmart" Is The Feminist High School Movie We've Been Missing

adult connection data 839465 43e96

Man Sentenced to Prison After Pledging To Kill “As Many Girls As I See”

800px A pro choice activist in Brisbane Australia 2018 29925295047 a4c9f

Nevada's New Abortion Legislation Highlights The Power Of A Majority-Female Senate

work 5d77c

The Real Story Of The Schuyler Sisters

unnamed 6d9d8 2591e

Week Of Women: May 24-30, 2019

Tati 0442 86198

Tati Gabrielle On The Magic Of Playing "Sabrina's" Prudence Night: BUST Interview

Upcoming Events

Primavera Sound 2019 (Barcelona, Spain/Porto Portugal)
Thu May 30 @12:00AM
Primavera Sound 2019 (Barcelona, Spain/Porto Portugal)
Fri May 31 @12:00AM
Primavera Sound 2019 (Barcelona, Spain/Porto Portugal)
Sat Jun 01 @12:00AM
PRINCESS FEATURING MAYA RUDOLPH AND GRETCHEN LIEBERUM (Tennessee)
Sun Jun 16 @12:00AM
Zero Waste (NYC)
Sat Jul 13 @ 2:00PM - 10:00PM
View Full Calendar

SUPPORT FEMINIST MEDIA

If our bold, uncensored reporting on women's issues is important to you, please consider making a donation.

donate button